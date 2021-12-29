This time last year, we were all sitting at home wondering if we would ever see live music again.
People of the world were waiting for the ball to drop, and for 2020 to be over so 2021 could bring a new year, and the end of COVID-19. Thanks to a fast vaccine rollout, we were able to gather more freely and attend live shows. But our hope that COVID-19 would just go away at the stroke of midnight has been dashed.
The Delta and Omicron variants are reminders that this isn’t over, and I don’t think it ever will be. Now we learn to live with it and be as safe as we can. We’ve seen the majority of big venues require proof of vaccination or a negative test result. We’ve seen masks go away, and then come back.
Life is getting back on track but the dark cloud of the virus hangs over us. We see people arguing, fighting and separating from each other. At the risk of sounding cliché and cheesy, what I want to see this coming year is for people to get along again, to have our sense of community back, to have conversations and hear each other out instead of immediately dismissing one another. This has been tough on all of us, so we need to remember that. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not dismissing the fair share of idiocy we’ve seen this year. This is just my reminder to do the best you can to make the world a better place for everyone.
Enough of my Bryanifesto, let’s take a look back at 2021 and see how we went from no shows to new shows and new albums. Though 2020 took from many of us, 2021 also saw the birth of four new venues — The Triple Nickel (555), Fritzy’s and Vultures, as well as Lulu’s upstairs expansion. Although the year started on a somber note, shows started coming back around April. Before we knew it, The Black Sheep was selling out events with artists like Hobo Johnson, Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, Matisyahu, The Mountain Goats and more. Sunshine Studios hosted bands like hed(PE) and Soulfly while The 555/Fritzy’s had shows by Zeta, Ceschi, Hippie Death Cult and more. Small shows are always my forte, but when big shows started up again, I was lucky to attend King Crimson at Fiddler’s Green in August and was absolutely blown away this month by Mastadon and Opeth at Denver’s Mission Ballroom.
This year also saw bands releasing the material they created during 2020’s lockdown, including a brand new album from Limp Bizkit (we can talk about that later — or not). I must say, there were some excellent albums released this year. Ani DiFranco’s Revolutionary Love, Turnstile’s Glow On, Ceschi’s This Guitar was Stolen Along with the Years of Our Lives, Quicksand’s Distant Populations, and Dark Time Sunshine’s Lore were a few standout albums for me this year.
Last year, most of us were taking it easy, staying at home, and not going to New Year’s parties or, generally, out in public. But now that the world is a little more alive, there are many choices to kick in the New Year in style. Stargazers Theatre will host a New Year’s Eve dance party with the funky soul stylings of Collective Groove. Fritzy’s and The Triple Nickel will have a free two-story ’80s bash. While Fritzy’s downstairs will have a DJ spinning your favorite tunes from the ’80s, The Triple Nickel upstairs will have live ’80s tunes from Long Duck Dong.
Emo Night has been a crazy time for anyone that wants to sing My Chemical Romance at the top of their lungs. Now you can do that while welcoming in the New Year at The Black Sheep, for they will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve Emo Night. Next door at Vultures, you can see the comedy of The Five of 5’s alongwith the indie rock and pop punk stylings of Osero and One Of These Nights (as written about in more detail in the Indy’s Dec. 22 issue).
To kick off the new year, on Jan. 1, swing by Sunshine Studios to see Strange Music/Ear House Inc. rapper, Krizz Kaliko. I can’t help but notice patterns here — ’80s night, funk, early 2000s emo, all for New Year’s. Are we not happy with what this decade has brought us thus far? Either way, enjoy your favorite songs from your favorite decade and take care of each other. We’ll see you next year!
