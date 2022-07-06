Colorado Springs’ nightlife scene continues to grow, and whether it’s music, performance art or comedy you’re searching for, there will be something going on somewhere this week that’s sure to make your evening.
On Thursday, July 7, The Triple Nickel will host a folk punk show with Arizona’s Gutter Town, currently touring with Old Scratch & The Holy Mess. Lending local support will be Thegoodmorningaccordiannemesis and Robbie D. Friday night, July 8, bluegrass outfit Birds of Play will grace the stage at Lulu’s (upstairs).
If you’re looking for a laugh on Friday night, then Vultures is the place to be! Comedian Ben Roy (as seen on HBO and Comedy Central) will be performing along with The Five of 5’s comedy group. For a mix of comedy and music, Minneapolis grinders Deterioration will be playing The Triple Nickel with Colorado Springs’ Night of The Living Shred (full disclosure, this is my band) to kick off their 10-day tour together. Joining them will be Pueblo’s Sonic Vomit and the Springs’ newest heavy metal heroes, Chamber Mage. If you like swords, pizza, Nintendo and maximum grindage, this is the place for you!
Saturday night’s now upon us and everything is going on everywhere all at once! Sunshine Studios Live will host a packed hip-hop banger — Connecticut rapper Chris Webby will be performing with Rittz, Ekoh and Stevie Stone. Webby, who’s hit the Billboard charts a few times, has released over a dozen mixtapes, countless EPs and has worked with such greats as Method Man, Tech N9ne and Mac Miller. And Rittz is no stranger to the Billboard charts. He’s released four albums on Tech N9ne’s Strange Music label and has since started his own label, CNT Entertainment. Vultures will host more Saturday fun with Colorado rock featuring Denver’s Cista Vinum, Golden’s Marifiki, and the 719’s very own Get The Axe. Lulu’s has some great events going on both upstairs and down. Up top, catch Chicago’s The Claudettes and their high-energy sound that blends piano blues, rockabilly and soul. It’s sure to get you out of your chair and dancing. Downstairs at Lulu’s will be a whole different vibe thanks to an evening of Combat and Cabaret, a unique and exciting fusion of wrestling and burlesque.
After you’re done with church and brunch on Sunday, the perfect way to end your weekend is with some classic heavy metal! Solicitor, hailing from Seattle, plays fast, ripping, thrashing heavy metal that holds true to the sounds of the ’80s. They’ll be performing at the Triple Nickel with Portland’s Soul Crusher and Pueblo’s Panpsychism, so be sure to leather up and raise your horns high in the air!
Though this column is dedicated to Colorado Springs events, if you’re in Denver Friday night, July 6, Mission Ballroom is the place to be as Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer will be playing along with noise rap greats Moodie Black, a Minneapolis group that’s no stranger to Colorado Springs. They’ve played here countless times over the past 10 years at The Black Sheep, Triple Nickel, Zodiac and even the DIY venue Flux Capacitor. The group, consisting of Kristen Martinez and Sean Lindahl, have been blending hip-hop, industrial, shoegaze and noise for well over a decade. They toured relentlessly, then took a break from music during the worst of the pandemic to open MB Foodhouse, a Minneapolis Tex-Mex restaurant. Then, when Tool’s Maynard James Keenan asked them to join Puscifer on the road, they gathered all their energy, enlisted drummer Bentley Monet of the band Snailmate (also no strangers to this town), and prepared for the tour of a lifetime! This is a giant and well-deserved opportunity for Moodie Black. So if you you’re going to the Denver show, head north early and support some of the hardest-working people in the business.