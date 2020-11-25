Yes, 2020 really is the gift that keeps on giving.
As the world watches in wonder, America is embroiled in its most contested, contentious and seemingly endless post-election battle since Republican operatives stormed the Florida recount two decades ago.
Our politicians and pundits obsess over red states, blue states, swing states, lower-case united states, and all the other states that will be forgotten as soon as the Electoral College chooses its new president.
It’s time to change all that, to rise up and reclaim the sense of pride and purpose that comes from the celebration of meaningless geographical boundaries. And what better way to do that than to reconnect with the official state songs that we all know and love? Songs like “Hail, Minnesota,” “Hail, South Dakota,” “Hail, Vermont” and, especially, “All Hail to Massachusetts,” with its unforgettable verse:
“All hail to grand old Bay State
The home of the bean and the cod,
Where pilgrims found a landing
And gave their thanks to God.”
Of course, not all of these regional anthems have withstood the test of time. In many states, legislators have attempted to repeal, replace or revise them. Nearly all of those attempts have failed.
In fact, it took until 2016 for Maryland to remove these lines from its official state song, “Maryland, My Maryland”:
“She is not dead
Nor deaf, nor dumb
Huzza! She spurns
The Northern scum!”
And then there’s “Alabama,” which is most likely not racist, although it’s kind of hard to tell with Jabberwocky-worthy verses like this one:
“Broad the stream whose name thou bearest
Grand thy Bigbee rolls along
Fair thy Coosa-Tallapoosa
Bold thy warrior, dark and strong.”
Coloradans, meanwhile, have not one, but two official state songs, both of which happen to be odes to plants.
Seven years before legalizing cannabis, Colorado state legislators grappled with a proposal to replace the century-old “Where the Columbines Grow” with the decades-old “Rocky Mountain High.” The debate centered on the line “friends around the campfire and everybody’s high.”
Was it an ode to smoking pot? Or was it merely the joy of being 6,800 feet above sea level? Only songwriter John Denver knew for sure, and he’d already been dead for 10 years.
Ultimately, Colorado took the easy way out, adopting two separate-but-equal official songs.
All of which brings us, inevitably, to Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, the three states that spent endless days competing to see who could count their votes more slowly.
Let’s start with Arizona, which technically doesn’t have an official state song. What Arizona does have is an “official state anthem,” called “The Arizona March Song,” which is largely forgettable. But it also has an “official alternative state anthem” called “Arizona,” which boasts this cryptic verse:
“I love you Arizona
Superstitions and all
The warmth you give at sunrise
Your sunsets put music in us all.”
Those “superstitions,” it turns out, are a reference to the Superstition Mountains, which are located in Maricopa County. The same Maricopa County where, on the night after the election, 150 Trump supporters, some of them armed, swarmed a polling center chanting “count the votes,” while the poll workers inside attempted to count the votes.
Then there’s Nevada. While Wayne Newton and Area 51 go unmentioned, “Home Means Nevada” still has plenty to brag about:
“If you follow the old Kit Carson trail
Until desert meets the hills
Oh you certainly will agree with me
It’s the place of a thousand thrills.”
And what about Georgia, the state that will keep us all in suspense with a Senate runoff election that doesn’t take place until Jan. 5?
Georgia’s state song is none other than “Georgia on My Mind.” It was written by Hoagy Carmichael 90 years ago and recorded by Ray Charles 30 years later. But it’s rarely, if ever, sounded more timely than it does right now, especially when the father of soul delivers bittersweet lyrics like:
“Georgia, oh, Georgia
No peace, no peace I find
Just an old sweet song
Keeps Georgia on my mind.”
Of all our official state songs, this is the one you’d want to hear over and over. Which is a good thing because, from now until January, you most likely will.