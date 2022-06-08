It was May 26, 1999 — Oh wait! I mean May 26, 2022. Music often has a way of acting as a time machine in our lives. When we hear a certain song or album, it can transport us back to where we were when we first heard those tunes. On May 26, 2022 in Loveland, the nostalgia was deep as Limp Bizkit performed at The Budweiser Events Center along with newcomers Wargasm UK, Dying Wish and Young Gravy.
Limp Bizkit was once on top of the MTV charts — and therefore on top of the world — but then, as people grew up a bit, the band was considered kind of a joke. But I’m not going to be “too cool” or lie: Those earlier albums were an important part of my youth, and hearing them play the songs 20-plus years later was cathartic and got me moving. I swear, a metal ball necklace grew out of my collarbone and I was 12 again.
They took the stage with what appeared to be Fred Durst’s alter-ego. No red ball cap. Just a white wig, sunglasses, handlebar moustache, and a backward Suicidal Tendencies hat. Durst, sitting in a large recliner, kicked off their new single, “Dad Vibes,” then the rest of the band came out and burst into their 2000 anthem “Rollin” followed by their foul-mouthed song “Hot Dog.” The band played a career-spanning set that got the whole stadium moving — they wanted everyone to party like it was 1999, and the fans did. This wasn’t just a nostalgia thing; their musicianship is incredible and often underrated. John Otto’s drumming grooves so hard and Sam Rivers’ bass rhythms perfectly accompany that groove. And of course guitarist Wes Borland brings eerie guitar sounds to match his stage presence that keeps you engaged. The evening was full of hits and energy.
Fred and the band are totally aware of what many people thought of them over the past decade and used it to their advantage in a fun, tongue-in-cheek kind of way. After all, this was called the “Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour.” At the end of the show, they brought all the other bands onstage (along with the lucky audience members who got to hang on the stage all night.) They said their thank yous and good nights with all of the lights on in the arena. People started making their way to the doors and then Durst said, “Wait a minute, I almost forgot” as Borland strummed the beginning chords to their 1999 monster, “Break Stuff.” The whole crowd, including me, went nuts. With all the lights on, you could see the energy flowing through the crowd like a wave. It took me back to when I was in sixth grade and my mom threw away my Limp Bizkit Three Dollar Bill, Y’all cassette tape because of my attitude. Well, the joke’s on you Mom, because 23 years later, I finally got to see Freddie D and the Boyz and it was glorious!!
All right, I think you’ve all had enough of my Limp Bizkit epiphany, so now let’s see what’s going on around town this week. Wednesday June 8, catch a special hardcore punk show at Vultures with California’s Entry along with Denver’s Public Opinion and locals Pressure Drop. And though this column is dedicated to local shows, if you just happen to be heading to Denver, you might want to catch the spacey alt-rock of Failure at Bluebird Theater along with a preview of their new self-titled documentary.
To stir even more nostalgia, on Thursday the 9th, nu metal’s masked madmen Slipknot will be playing The Broadmoor World Arena with the almighty Cypress Hill and the industrial noise rap of Ho99o9.
Heading into the weekend, Friday night at Fritzy’s will bring a fun hardcore punk show with New Heart, Tigerwine, Blind2Life and Laura Reitzel. This show will double as a bachelor party for New Heart vocalist Hayden French. So go congratulate him with a spin kick in the pit!
Saturday night, The Triple Nickel will be hosting a local show with the blues rock of The Short Term and the indie rock of Sum Beaches and Tiny Tomboy. The Black Sheep will showcase the Irish Catholic punk rock of Flatfoot 56 along with The Sleights, Art Snow and Big Dill. Head next door to Vultures and catch another local banger with the alternative rock of Stereo Ontario, Anime Club and No Clue. Sunday night, wind down the weekend at The Black Sheep with the garage rock of Nashville’s Thelma & The Sleaze along with Same Dude and Seeking the Sun.