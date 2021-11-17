Sometimes bands can get caught up in the little things, so it’s important to take a step back and realize why musicians (like myself) perform in the first place — to have fun. And step back is exactly what One of These Nights did. David Gashaw and Daniel Oglesby played together in local indie rock group Vase Vide, but as that act faded out, they decided to go back to the genre that made them want to play music in the first place — pop punk.
“Dave and I went back to our roots for this EP. All three of us grew up loving Blink-182 and Boxcar Racer, and I think it shows in these songs,” says Oglesby, the Nights’ drummer/vocalist. “When [he was] writing, Dave was really influenced by bands like the Alkaline Trio and NOFX. While writing the drums and synths and producing the album, I was certainly influenced by my love for Blink, Boxcar and Angels & Airwaves.”
“This project does feel very different from Vase Vide in the sense that we’re in this solely for the fun of it and just to prove to ourselves that we can do it. Our last project got way too serious and kind of imploded on itself. We learned everything to not do from that project, so we’re feeling good about this and looking forward to just playing shows and supporting the local music scene,” he says.
One of These Nights started in exactly the place you’d expect a pop punk band to start — a mortuary. “Dave met [bassist/vocalist Dominic Gonzalez]while working together at a mortuary — Dave’s a mortuary apprentice and Dominic’s a funeral director — and found out he played bass and loved the same type of music, so he asked him to join in on our practices. Dominic was a great addition as he added another layer to the instruments and vocals with his ideas for the songs,” says Oglesby.
Though punk rock is very different from their previous band’s sound, it was still in the back of their minds. “Playing in Vase Vide together, Dave and I always kinda flirted with the idea of starting a punk band. We were just never able to solidify the details until just over a year ago,” says Oglesby. “Dave sent me acoustic versions of some song ideas he’d been working on, and I saw it as a great excuse to step away from guitar and finally get to play drums in a project. After I spent some time writing, he and I would meet up weekly to practice, and these songs slowly started to come together.”
The full band has recorded their self-titled EP and will release it along with a music video on all streaming services and on YouTube Nov. 23. The album was recorded and mixed by Oglesby and mastered by Chris Penrod.
While the impacts of last year’s circumstances on our daily lives can bring us down, sometimes music can unexpectedly lift us back up. That’s the what happens with Seattle/Chicago hip-hop duo Dark Time Sunshine’s new album, Lore. Dark Time Sunshine consists of MC Onry Ozzborn rapping uniquely over the delectable beats of Chicago producer Zavala. They released Lore in February, their first drop in nine years.
The album takes you on a journey of struggle and hardship but in an optimistically beautiful way, while also touching on parenting and more. “Pretty much when the world shut down, Zavala started to send me beats out of nowhere,” says Onry. “I was going through a really rough time in my life at the moment and for the past few years, and felt like it was the worst time for me to be writing any music cuz I figured it was all going to come out negative, sad and dark.
“I decided to give it a go though, to see, and wrote ‘Ritalin.’ I was satisfied with how it turned out and kept going from there.”
What came from that was an incredible album. Though Zavala is no longer touring (just making wonders at home), Onry will be joined by DJ Torbjørn on his current domestic tour with New York MC Upgrade. That tour will arrive in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Triple Nickel with local hip-hop heroes Bullhead*ded and Def One.
A few weeks ago, The Black Sheep had to cancel an anniversary show but... two-thirds of that lineup will be at the Sheep on Friday, Nov. 19 — the heavy sludge of Worry, the crushing noise rock of Denver’s Lost Relics, the looping lunacies of Saustro and the debut of new hardcore outfit Runoff.