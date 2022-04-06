There’s plenty of live music to catch this week! It all kicks off tonight (Wednesday, April 6) with two great shows on the same block from which to choose. The Black Sheep will be hosting Trever Keith, frontman for SoCal punk rock greats Face to Face. He will be performing a special solo acoustic set. Joining him in opening the evening will be Jon Snodgrass of Drag The River, and Armchair Martian. Next door at Vultures you can see some upbeat rock ’n’ roll with The Bobby Lees, Colfax Speed Queen and The Short Term.
Thursday night, X103.9 will host their annual Spring Fling show at The Black Sheep. “X 1039’s Spring Fling is all about officially kicking off the spring/summer concert season with fresh up-and-coming bands and a big-ass party!” explains X103.9 DJ Shawn Rock. “We’re hyped that Colorado Springs will witness the talent and high-energy alternative sounds of Magic Giant and The Orphan The Poet!”
And these are just the weeknight shows! Now we finally get into the weekend. If you’re in the mood for some foot-tapping classics Friday night, head to Stargazer’s Theatre for My Blue Sky, playing hits from The Allman Brothers. And if ABBA and The Bee Gees are more your speed, The Black Sheep will be hosting another Gimme Gimme Disco that same night.
Saturday, there are even more shows, with X103.9 hosting Culture Wars and Sophie Gray at Vultures. This one will only cost $1.03, so get down on maximum savings! Next door at The Black Sheep, you can see the dubstep-infused reggae of Jon Wayne and The Pain. Or perhaps you enjoy singing Journey songs at the top of your lungs? If that’s the case, head down to Stargazers, which will be hosting Journey tribute band, Scarab.
Live performance can involve so many aspects. Music, dance, comedy and many other art forms engage audiences. This weekend at Fritzy’s, there will be some excellent events packed full of performance art. On Friday the 8th you can catch a very elegant and carefully curated evening of dances from around the globe. The World Dance Festival will feature improvisational belly dance from Mizmar Madness, Spanish flamenco from Sonia Burns, modern contemporary dance from Becca Loevy, tribal Latin fusion from Adriana, Polynesian dance from Chuck Palalay and Valerie Malia, breakdance from Rikki Dehart, Odissi from Tejas, Egyptian cane dance from Sandrine Ostrow (disclosure: She’s married to this hunk!), Brazilian samba from Sambalala, and ballet from Skyler Sward. If you appreciate the art and culture of dance, or you simply want to learn more about it, this will be the event for you.
On Saturday the 9th, be sure to check out performance art of a whole other sort. Fritzy’s will host The Enigma. He’s toured with Korn and Nine Inch Nails and opened for David Bowie once, but you’re more likely to have seen The Enigma in the Guinness Book of World Records (for being covered head to toe with a jigsaw puzzle tattoo. He’s also appeared in The X Files and National Geographic. The Enigma will be performing his special brand of sideshow madness, including swallowing sharp things and way more.
The show will also feature Gezelle Za Belle, Nikita Bonita, Persey Hues, Zia Pixie, Mam’Zelle Hepzibah and Alexandre Valentino Skye. Fritzy’s is particularly excited to be hosting this event. “The Enigma is so much fun! He performed at the Zodiac and it was amazing!” explains sound lady extraordinaire Andrea Stone. “He is arguably the best and most famous sideshow performer in the U.S. if not beyond. He does chainsaw stunts, sword swallowing, grinder
tricks, etc.”