One of the busiest bands during lockdown was the 20-something Michigan folk-rock trio The Accidentals, who seemed to be on every livestream at once while also playing small, safe gatherings.
The bands’ recruitment of powerhouse producers John Congleton and Tucker Martine bore a certain irony once Sony Masterworks dropped The Accidentals after a stunning major-label debut. But since even the biggest labels can’t seem to place CDs or LPs in stores anymore, do The Accidentals lose much by self-producing their new album The Vessel (Accidentals Music)? Not likely.
Sav Buist and Katie Larson have evolved through multiple lifetimes since writing songs for their early high school albums. Particular songs among the 14 tracks, like “Count the Rings” and “Damascus Blades,” work on multiple levels. There may not be riffs as novel as those played at MeadowGrass, but this is the kind of walloping sophomore album most bands can only dream about. Too bad the major labels seem indifferent; it’s their loss.
Also New & Noteworthy
Ducks Ltd., Modern Fiction (Carpark Records) – The Toronto duo Evan Lewis and Tom McGreevy had a busy 2021, between the May release of the seven-song EP Get Bleak and this full-length bundle of cheerful despair. From the opening treble guitars in “How Lonely Are You?” the album pays dues to the likes of jangle-poppers REM, The Cure and The Rembrandts. Grumps in the crowd might say that there’s little room for 1980s innocence today, but listen carefully to Ducks Ltd. lyrics. These are bouncy grim numbers for shiny happy people who had to grow up.
The Melvins, Five-Legged Dog (Ipecac Recordings) – When even founder Buzz Osborne calls this 36-track, 2½-hour monster an “acoustic rendition” of The Melvins’ back catalog, it’s hard to emphasize that this is not “Melvins Unplugged” or anything close. The pioneers of grunge have added production techniques to give their best-loved songs hints of Sparks, Talking Heads and dozens of other bands. Granted, Osborne’s inimitable singing style remains mostly unchanged, but unexpected covers like Alice Cooper’s “Halo of Flies” and The Rolling Stones’ “Sway” give this collection a flavor unlike previous Melvins — or anything else.