‘Through our bleeding, we are one” shouted a nearly sold out crowd to AFI at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Nov. 18. The day started cold with snow covering everything outside, but rest assured, I was going to that show. I’ve loved AFI for a very long time, and although their music has changed over the years, they’re a band I’d never gotten the chance to see. The real icing on this cake: L.A. synthwave sensation Drab Majesty was opening the tour. They started the show with a fogged-out set and pink and purple lighting that set the mood perfectly. The band played an excellent set of synth-laden songs and got the night started on the right foot. Then came AFI, opening the show with their 1999 album Black Sails in the Sunset’s opening track, “Strength Through Wounding,” and I knew we were all in for a treat.
They played an excellently curated set that spanned their 31-year career, from older punk-era songs like “The Boy Who Destroyed the World,” “Third Season,” “Morningstar” and “The Days of the Phoenix,” to the middle stage emo-esque songs “Girl’s Not Grey” and “Miss Murder,” to songs off their newest album Bodies. AFI had an energy that is unmatched. They were flying around the stage with precision and ferocity the entire set and lead singer Davey Havok even crawled into the crowd, and had them surf him to the middle and proceeded to sing while standing on top of people. It was truly a sight to see and left me bingeing on AFI albums for the last week. This is a band that while their sound has shifted over time, they’ve continued to grow and evolve without losing sight of where they came from.
December is knocking, and although it’s getting cold out and the air is crisp, there are still some incredible shows happening here in town! It all starts tonight, Wednesday the 30th, at Vultures with psychobilly legends The Meteors. They’ll be joined by Pueblo’s psychobilly bad boys in The Dead End and Colorado Springs deathrockers WitchHands. The following night, Thursday the 1st, Vultures keeps the fun flowing with indie rock from Night Spins, Dyanador, Blankslate and The Short-T.E.R.M.
Friday night will be especially epic at Vultures featuring a punk rock show you don’t want to miss! The Sleights will finally be celebrating the release of their year-old album. After three album-release shows were canceled due to COVID, it’s time to do it right by celebrating the anniversary of the aptly named It’s Not Easy. They’ll be joined by a stacked lineup of some of Colorado’s finest punk rock bands — Cheap Perfume, Townies and Total Cult. Head next door to The Black Sheep on Saturday for more awesome punk rock and screamo from The Menzingers, Touché Amoré and Screaming Females. As if that’s not enough, there’s still more happening on Friday night. You can head to Lulu’s for the soulful stylings of Mike Clark & The Sugar Sounds. Sunshine Studios will be hosting a hip-hop show with Caskey featuring Juz J, Anatolia, Itz KC, Smokey, Ice Cold and Capone.
Saturday night catch singer-songwriter Joe Harkum and a full band at Vultures with local support from Frank Roquemore. Sunday night, Dec. 4, turn your attention to The Black Sheep, where they will be hosting a shoegaze show featuring California’s Modern Color, Gleemer, Soft Blue Shimmer and Mofie.
It will be so ethereal you will leave joyfully sad.