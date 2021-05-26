Sean Bonnette is many things, but aloof is clearly not one of them.
For the past year, the extremely affable frontman of the Phoenix-based folk-punk band AJJ (formerly Andrew Jackson Jihad) has been going live on Instagram virtually every evening to strum his way through half-hour Live from Quarantine sets.
These low-key performances, which are subsequently posted on YouTube, consist of whatever comes into the singer-songwriter’s head, be it AJJ originals like “Body Terror” and “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2” or covers that range from the Silver Jews’ “Candy Jail,” which the band recently recorded for a Songs That Saved My Life compilation, to Roger Miller’s “Ooo-De-Lally,” a longtime AJJ fan favorite.
Bonnette’s commitment to staying in touch with his band’s followers may be somewhat over the top, but it makes sense given the fact that, prior to making his living as a professional musician, he worked as a suicide prevention hotline counselor.
We caught up with Bonnette last week to talk about music as catharsis, folk versus punk, and keeping your lyrics from going off the deep end.
Indy: I was listening to “Linda Ronstadt,” the song you wrote about breaking down while watching a documentary about her, and it reminded me just how valuable music can be as a form of catharsis. How important is that to you, both as a musician and as a listener?
Sean Bonnette: I’d say incredibly important. Playing onstage for a group of strangers is, for me, one of the greatest feelings in the world. It’s a way to make a very genuine and very unique connection with an audience, and I look forward to getting back to that very much. With Live from Quarantine, I’ve kind of been able to do that a bit, but I still think the feeling is superior in the same room.
And then, as a listener, my favorite form of musical catharsis is when it just sneaks up on you, and it catches you completely unaware, and gives you what you didn’t realize you needed. It’s like it gives you permission to feel that way, knowing that you’re not alone in feeling that way. Knowing that there’s someone else out there that has an idea of how you’re feeling can make you feel better.
AJJ songs like “Body Terror” and “Brave as a Noun” tend to be awfully biological…
Yeah, I’m like [filmmaker] David Cronenberg, but with words.
Do you ever find yourself censoring yourself. Like “Wait a minute, no one wants that image stuck in their brain?”
I’m pretty lucky, because I don’t need to do that, because my wife will let me know. She’s a pretty good censor. I push back a lot, but she’s responsible for rounding off some of the harsher edges.
Earlier this month, you released a pretty faithful cover of Guided by Voices’ “Motor Away.” For a band that started out on the more folkish side of the folk-punk spectrum, it rocks pretty hard. How did that evolve?
Well, when I first started writing songs, I kind of rejected the rock ’n’ roll canon. I didn’t like The Replacements...
Why not?
I think because of the way it sounded, like I couldn’t really hear the songs for the production. The drums sound all like echoey and ’80s. It just didn’t seem like the production served the songs that well. That’s not to say I wasn’t into punk or indie-rock around that time, but, you know, genuinely rock ’n’ roll stuff wasn’t for me until much later. When I heard the Velvet Underground for the first time, I didn’t understand what the big deal was, because I had already heard all of the music or a lot of the music that it had influenced. And then later I came to realize what they were actually doing and seeing what made it so brilliant.
What is it about [Guided by Voices leader] Robert Pollard’s music and lyrics that appeals to you?
I really like what I’ve heard about Robert Pollard’s approach, which was that he’d wake up really early in the morning, and go to his four-track, and just start banging out songs. Not really working too hard and polishing them, not looking back. Just the unbridled, pure, sloppy creation. You know, like “More songs, please.” And I aspire to practice more of that in my life as a songwriter, rather than slaving over one fucking two-minute-long song for a year.
Like Jack Nicholson in The Shining?
For me, it’s more like Groundhog Day. It’s like, you get to a certain point in the song that you’ve been working on, and you can’t move past it. You can’t move any further. So you just keep playing the song over and over again, and approaching it through different means and different mindsets — writing it down, playing it on different instruments — until some part of the code gets cracked and you can finish the rest of it. Or you can just decide, “No, this is actually done now.”