New Zealand pop vocalist Aldous Harding has been building a significant international fan base across three albums, with a style hovering between Clairo and Marissa Nadler. Her label 4AD is convinced that the new album Warm Chris will represent a bigger breakthrough in the U.S., and there are plenty of reasons to believe that’s right. Harding, the daughter of New Zealand folkie Lorina Harding, has a haunting way of repeating phrases with a voice that can veer between a mid-range Aimee Mann and a squeaky childish timbre. This is present in two opening tracks, “Ennui” and “Fever,” which will either enchant or annoy a newcomer to her style.
What makes it difficult to dismiss Harding as too clever or precious by half, however, is the impressive set of four songs closing the album, beginning with “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” (no, a different version), and ending with “Leathery Whip.” She jumps between minimalism and the lush orchestral style of SPELLLING’s Chrystia Cabral. Even if Harding is an acquired taste, these songs are some of the finest to end a pop album in recent memory.
Also New & Noteworthy
Destroyer, Labyrinthitis (Merge) – Dan Bejar, often dubbed the oddest member of New Pornographers, has headed his own band since long before joining the Canadian supergroup. Now up to its 15th release, Destroyer continues with a mix of jazz backing, sparse orchestration and Bejar’s inscrutable lyrics. This is best employed in tight, rhythmic numbers like “June” and “It Takes a Thief,” though Bejar can get bogged down in formless experiments, which means the new album doesn’t always live up to the best of its predecessors, like 2011’s Kaputt.
Camp Cope, Running With the Hurricane (Run for Cover Records) – Georgia McDonald developed a reputation in Melbourne, Australia, as a solo songwriter before forming the Camp Cope trio in 2015. In this third album, her strident and life-affirming voice tries to rise above the twin tragedies of her father’s death and COVID. She’s always been about women’s empowerment, though the 10 songs on this album take it up a notch, reminding listeners in tracks like “Caroline” and “The Screaming Planet” that being alive implies a continuing degree of hope.