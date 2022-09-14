Many people think of Colorado Springs as a small town, and to some degree that’s true. But deep down, Colorado Springs is a big city doing big-city things. There are a handful of great shows this weekend and some of them are truly legendary.
The Black Sheep will be hosting some real punk rock legends this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 16, Bob Mould will be taking the stage, with Will Johnson providing support. Mould fronted seminal ’80s art punk/hardcore legends Hüsker Dü and for the past couple decades has been playing well-constructed indie rock. (For more in-depth info on Bob Mould see last month’s Audiofile piece by Dave Gil de Rubio). As if there weren’t enough influential musicians in the building, on Sunday, The Black Sheep will host New York hardcore giants Agnostic Front, who will be joined by Sick of It All and Crown of Thornz. Agnostic Front has had a huge influence on bands in the hardcore genre and even played a part in the crossover thrash movement. They formed in 1980 and haven’t slowed down, paving the way for many other bands. From 1984 till the present day, they’ve released 12 full-length albums, five EPs and a handful of live albums. Founding member Vinnie Stigma is 66 years old, tattooed from head to toe and still jumps around the stage more than most musicians in their 20s. Vocalist Roger Miret,at age 58, still engages and captivates an audience with an incredible amount of energy.
As for Sick of It All... They came a little later than Agnostic Front, their debut album Blood, Sweat, and No Tears released in 1989. But they rolled onto the scene with a ripping fire and fury that absolutely opened the doors for a new wave of hardcore. They play constantly and have pumped out 12 full-length albums in their three decades as a band.
Sick of It All is a particularly important group to me. In the late ’90s, while we were into Nu Metal bands like Korn, my brother Sean and I were at our favorite spot (CD Warehouse) and he picked out a used CD of Sick of It All’s 1994 album Scratch the Surface. Neither of us had heard the band before. Their fast punk/hardcore fury blew our minds! Up until that point, we really hadn’t heard proper hardcore before and that moment planted a seed in us that would take root several years later. This will be a high-energy show filled with sweat, yelling and positive aggression. So if you’re into that kind of thing, this is the place to be!
If crazy hardcore shows aren’t your cup of tea, I understand. There are still some other great acts playing this weekend as well. On Friday night, Arizona hip-hop rockers Snailmate will grace the Fritzy’s stage with Glitter Porn, Joseph Lamar and Petey Pulsing. Snailmate is a two-piece that incorporates elements of nerd rap, electronic, rock and more for an experience you won’t really find anywhere else.
And, if you’ve lived in town for more than a minute and enjoy the blues, surely you’ve heard the name Jake Loggins. For the past six years, he’s been living in Utah and he’s coming home to the Springs to play a special show on Friday, Sept. 16, at Stargazers Theatre. On Saturday, you can dance to the songs of your youth (if you’re between the ages of 21 and 31) at The Black Sheep, which will host another round of Emo Night!So log into your Myspace account and tease up that hair, because it’s sure to be a party.