For up-and-coming performers, there is a tacitly acknowledged four-step process when landing a choice booking, reveals red-hot Tennessee troubadour Amythyst Kiah, speaking from first-hand experience. First she says, comes the initial idea — Band X is considering you for a specific number of tour dates. Then comes the actual official offer from management, and then the legal, document-signing confirmation.
“And there’s actually a fourth step I almost forgot — the announcement, because even though everything’s confirmed, you still can’t announce it until the other party is ready to announce it,” adds the soul-folk stylist, who’s on the road this summer with both CAM and LeAnn Rimes. Ergo, she had to keep quiet this spring when she wanted to scream the career coup from the rooftops: Incredibly, legendary Mod rockers The Who had invited her and her backing band to open five of their 2022 American arena dates.
Kiah, 35, had been making gradual inroads toward stardom recently. She was nominated for a Grammy last year for her R&B stomper “Black Myself” (from the For Love & Country film soundtrack); she inked a coveted deal with the classy Rounder label for her third album, last year’s critically hailed Wary + Strange; and she was welcomed into the sponsorship stable of Gibson guitars, which issued an attention-grabbing, molasses-trickled cover of Joy Division’s definitive anthem “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” But a helping hand from The Who? She didn’t see that one coming.
“Pete Townshend had seen me perform on Jimmy Kimmel [Live!], and then he had his management reach out to my management to see if I’d be available to open some shows,” she says. She could only make four of the five gigs on offer — Austin, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, with surviving Who members Townshend and Roger Daltrey playing with a different 40-piece symphony in each city. But the shows proved transformative.
Kiah was raised by a single former-showbiz father after enduring the tragedy of her mother’s suicide when she was only 17, and she doesn’t scare easily — a trait displayed on her brutally frank lyrics in Wary, diatribes like the poseur-dismissing “Soapbox” (“Don’t wanna hear your soapbox speech,” she growls, menacingly), and “Wild Turkey,” which finally addresses, post-therapy sessions, the trauma she suffered in her mom’s absence. Even her choice of covers has been daring — recent stark reinterpretations, which will soon be compiled on a Rounder EP, include Tori Amos’ “Sugar” and Green Day’s “Hitchin’ a Ride.” But stepping out onto a huge coliseum stage to warm up for The Who actually gave her pause.
“Because up until that point, I’d opened for Brandi Carlile at the Forest Hills stadium, which is huge, but that was the biggest place I’d played,” she recalls. “So this was one of those times where you really get the butterflies, the same kind you get when you’re doing something for the first time, ever. It was a pretty pivotal moment in my touring musician’s career.”
Standup comics might find themselves nervously sweating through such tough crowds. But Kiah won them all over with her innate confidence, Stax-Volt-authentic vocals, and a terse — but warm — way with words, honed in both her songwriting studies at East Tennessee State University and her eclectic college music taste, which ran the gamut from pop to folk, alternative, retro New Wave, and vintage Sister Rosetta Tharpe Gospel. “And going into shows of that magnitude, it’s so important to remember your musical foundation and from whence you came,” she says. “I’m not interested in making music just to try to get a billion streams or whatever — for me, it’s about having a career doing something I love. I’m in it for the long game.”
Now, when Kiah returns on solo club jaunts to Austin, Boston, D.C. and Philly, fans regularly relate to her how they first discovered her — even though she’s been active for over a decade — opening for The Who. “So just that little bit of getting out there really helped,” she reckons. “And every moment in my career where things changed or something dramatic was about to happen, it’s because somebody saw a video of me performing somewhere.” Listeners might see a woman of color from the LGBTQ community and anticipate an acoustic-strumming, folk-singing sound similar to Janis Ian, Joan Armatrading or Tracy Chapman. And yes, her unique style wends that way, too. But Kiah thrives on defying expectations. Just tackling Joy Division alone could have been a career-jarring faux pas. It’s almost a cardinal sin in modern music — after its charismatic lead singer Ian Curtis hung himself back in 1980.
Said postpunk outfit’s catalog, once it morphed into New Order, became sacred territory where few dared to tread. “I wasn’t even aware about the Joy Division fans and their feelings about other people covering them,” says the bold interpreter, who attempted her take at the insistence of her manager. “I just listened to the song, I read the lyrics, and I felt like I could essentially hear Ian Curtis self-destructing. I mean, I’ve heard breakup songs. But this song almost brought tears to my eyes.”
And next? Perhaps a poignant Who cover? Kiah admits that she’s considering it. And again, rules apply. “I don’t have a certain Who song in mind for that yet,” she says.” But if I were to record a Who song, I would want to ask them for their blessing first!”