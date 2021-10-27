A powerhouse singer, guitarist and road warrior, Ana Popović is one of the hardest-working artists on the contemporary blues scene. So it’s no surprise that, after a year of being off the road, she’s making up for lost time with a marathon national tour that’s already taken her to more than 60 cities, with nearly a hundred more booked between now and next August.
Like Samantha Fish, Popović is part of a new generation of female blues guitarists who are helping break down traditional gender barriers in their chosen genre. In the process, they carry on a legacy that began with Elizabeth Cotten and Etta Baker in the 1920s and has since been championed by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Rory Block and Susan Tedeschi.
In 2003, the Serbia-born musician became the first European to be nominated for Best New Artist at the W.C. Handy Awards, and has since shared stages with legendary blues icons like Solomon Burke and B.B. King. She’s also the only woman guitarist to be featured on the Experience Hendrix Tours.
Last year, Popović released Live for Live, a concert video and album that provided some consolation for fans going through withdrawal symptoms. Which is all well and good, but still no substitute for seeing Popović punish her Stratocaster and belt out blues-rock originals live and in person.