Ever since their 2002 breakthrough album Source Tags and Codes, the Austin prog-rock ensemble ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead has moved ever further into sci-fi storytelling, even offering graphic novels and text short stories as album companions. The new XI: Bleed Here Now (Dine Alone Records) isn’t just a 70-minute monster; the band has drawn upon the decades-old technology of quadraphonic surround sound to maximize everything from street noise to choirs. Luckily, Trail of Dead is nimble enough to avoid the fate of soul-killing epics from prog bands like Yes.
Songwriter Conrad Keely pulls this off by keeping beats crisp and the repartee clever in tracks like “Field Song” and “Water Tower.” The messages may be obscure and interplanetary in scope, but Keely understands the value of keeping grounded. Just when orchestration gets heavy, a band member shouts to “check on the potatoes.”Trail of Dead’s offering may be overstuffed at times, but it remains more human in scale than many prog-rock efforts.
Also New & Noteworthy
Petrol Girls, Baby (Hassle Records) – The 2020s British Invasion remains so vital because of the manic delivery favored by most bands and their creative arrangements. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better example than the third album from London feminist quartet Petrol Girls. Ren Aldridge centers vocals critiquing religions that direct what women can do with their bodies, particularly relevant after the recent Roe decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. But as critical as the lyrics are, it’s the delivery that resembles vibrant early women’s punk from X-Ray Spex or The Slits, gritty and exuberant.
Laura Veirs, Found Light (Raven Marching Band) – Colorado Springs native Veirs has been through challenges since her move to the Northwest — a divorce from producer Tucker Martine, and shepherding her two sons through a Portland lockdown. The divorce album came in 2020, and this is her declaration of autonomy, combining gentle self-affirmation with a strident songwriting not seen in 10-plus albums. This works best when she experiments with chanting and counter-vocals, in tracks like “Autumn Song” and “Naked Hymn.”