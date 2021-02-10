Was it really 30 years ago that the shaved-head teen Ani DiFranco burst on the scene with her punk feminist ethos? Everyone’s grown older; fans know DiFranco shifted to a jazz-centric style that sacrifices nothing in radical positions, while evolving the author into the role of transcendent sage. The 11 songs on Revolutionary Love (Righteous Babe) have husky, horn-drenched soul hinting of Nina Simone or Gladys Knight, but occasionally wandering into staccato freeform on songs like “Shrinking Violet” or “Simultaneously.”
But what’s more apparent than the musical development is DiFranco’s plea to try to learn something from even those we shun or abhor, expressed in the title track and several other songs. DiFranco was mixing this album during the height of 2020 tribalism, so it’s obvious she’s asking her audience for a lot. There’s no suggestion here of making a QAnon cultist our BFF, but DiFranco has learned from Sikh teachers that the only way to get past rigid polarization is to look hard for shared experiences. Will her audience accept it?
Also New & Noteworthy
Lucero, When You Found Me (Thirty Tigers) – For their last album in 2018, lead singer Ben Nichols was reconciling family life with Lucero’s history as a Memphis country-punk band. This time around, the ambiance is darker and the songs all rock ominously in a minor key. The chilling references to violent crusades gone bad in “Coffin Nails” and “Back in Ohio” seem like latter-day Drive By Truckers, but the addition of saxophone in the latter track give hints of Morphine as well.
The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Fatcat/Flemish Eye) – The Montreal duo of Jace Lasek and Olga Goreas, augmented with a changing suite of baroque rock musicians, have opted for tight but lush orchestral arrangements in five previous albums and several EPs. This new one stretches out across two LPs, providing the expansive feel of Pink Floyd or Yes. The psychedelia of the nine compositions does not seem as ethereal as the work of Moses Sumney or Tame Impala — though drifting closer in that direction.