I remember a time growing up when I would see big concerts at The World Arena and City Auditorium. Maybe times have changed a little bit, but it seems as if those kinds of shows just don’t come to Colorado Springs that frequently anymore. If you haven’t noticed, over the past few years, the town has grown into an actual city, and though we don’t like what the influx of people has done to housing prices and rental costs, there are some benefits that come with the growing pains. It seems as if bigger, arena-sized tours are starting to make a stop here again! The Broadmoor World Arena recently announced two maximum metal bangers. On April 12, thrash with metal masters Megadeth, along with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Tickets also just went on sale for The Knotfest Roadshow featuring the masked menaces of Slipknot, along with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.
Those are some great big events worth waiting for... but thankfully you don’t need to wait for epic! Prog rock legends Tool will be performing at the World Arena Friday, Jan. 28. Joining them on this Rocky Mountain run will be indie rock icons Blonde Redhead. You certainly should be familiar with Tool by now, so I’ll instead use this space to familiarize you with the incredibleness that is Blonde Redhead. This New York powerhouse has been changing the rules of music since the band’s inception in 1993. Their albums span genres ranging from No wave, Dream-pop, noise rock, shoegaze and indie rock. A personal favorite of mine that will provide you with a good taste going into the show is their 2007 album, 23. In a Jan. 5 Instagram post (also seen in metal magazine Revolver), Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan explains his reasoning for bringing Blonde Redhead on the road with them: “The approach or criteria I usually take when it’s my turn to choose an opener is Diversity. No point in choosing something similar to us,” he says. “Most are here for the headliner anyway, but for those with open hearts and minds, I choose something I feel is compelling in its own way. Blonde Redhead is my pick for this upcoming run. Incredible melodies, complex & subtle rhythms, and non traditional arrangements. But nothing like Tool, and not meant to be. Obviously."
Though big shows are fun, there’s still something extra special about crowding into a small room and sweating to loud sounds. There’s a variety of shows in smaller venues this week that are sure to fulfill your live music urges. Tonight, you can see a local Death Metal show at The Triple Nickel with Colorado Springs’ Crotalus along with Denver’s Invidious. On Friday the 28th, you can get wild with the vegetarian grindcore of Cattle Decapitation, sharing the stage with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death and Extinction A.D. at The Black Sheep.
Stargazers Theatre will host a Songwriter’s Showcase with co-owner John Hooten, Sean Anglum, Cindy Greene and Craig Walter. The following night, Jan. 29, you can catch some math prog metal at The Triple Nickel from Get The Axe with Arctic Origins and Tovenaar. If dancing the night away is more your thing, you can zip up those bell bottoms and strut on down to The Black Sheep for Gimme Gimme Disco, a night of disco dancing and fun! But don’t go out if you have a fever — unless it’s a Saturday Night Fever (see what I did there?).
