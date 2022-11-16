Atlanta’s CHEW is an incredible three-piece instrumental project that bleeds energy and persistence. Forming in 2015, they grind nonstop, putting out new music and touring on a consistent basis. The last time CHEW was here, with Zeta back in March, they blew everyone’s mind. They have a unique sound that differs from many instrumental acts — a psychedelic lo-fi fuzz, carefully mixed with energetic, fierce drumming, electronics/samples and an engaging melody behind it all. It’s a real sight to see drummer Sarah Wilson bash her kit to oblivion with a smile. CHEW returns to Colorado Springs tonight, Wednesday the 16th, at The Triple Nickel with psychedelic beats from Falseyedols and instrumental grind from Pueblo’s Sonic Vomit.
There’s are a lot more great live events coming this week that you should check out. Thursday, Nov. 17, The Black Sheep will host an evening of local metal/math rock with prog/math rock from Get The Axe, heavy metal from Distant Warning, and the power metal of Beyond Forgiveness. The same night, Sunshine Studios Live will host alternative rock from Salt Lake City’s Royal Bliss along with Arizona’s The Black Moods and local support from Dirty Kings, Honey & The Hive Mind and Seccora Nicholas.
Friday night keeps rolling at Sunshine Studios with the alt-rock of Saving Abel with A Ronin’s Test, Gravel, Last Chance for First Place and Kyle Chatham & The Road Shots. Head to The Black Sheep for some killer math rock from San Jose’s Covet with Sonoma County three-piece The Velvet Teen and The Speed of Sound in Seawater. Covet’s van was stolen just before the tour started, but supportive fans raised money for a rental via GoFundMe, so they’ll be good to go. Be sure to support them at the show!
Also on Friday night, Victor Wooten, one of the best bass players around, will be playing Lulu’s. He’ll be joined by Steve Bailey and Derico Watson. If you enjoy musicianship, this will be the place for you. (Check out last week’s cover story on Wooten at tinyurl.com/v-woot.)
It’s now Saturday night and there is heaviness in the air. Vultures is hosting a Denver/Colorado Springs metal party with stoner rock from Denver’s Sea of Flame, improvisational psych rock from Ice Troll, and the debut of new 719 metal band Aligned in Ruins. The Triple Nickel will also be hosting a great evening of heavy music with Seattle black metal outfit Izthmi, which is playing with locals Ob Nixilis and Upon A Field’s Whisper (disclaimer — this is my band).
We’ll be back next week to tell you more of what’s happening, and if you have something coming up, please let us know by writing reverb@csindy.com.