Colorado Springs’ Autumn Creatures have been playing emotional, engaging post-rock since 2012. They’ve changed members over the years and have even switched up their aesthetic. At one point, it almost felt like the band would be no more, but they powered through.
“Musically, I think we’ve continued to mature into our sound and expand our horizons sonically,” explains guitarist Alex Merrill. “As a live unit, it took a while to find the right lineup so that we can move forward at the pace we want to.”
And the right lineup is exactly what they found. The core of the band — Merrill and keyboardist Will Gress — has joined with drummer Devan Bentley, guitarist Shane Cahn and Sabato Imperiale on bass.
Autumn Creatures has had a hard time striking a balance between their personal lives and making music, but things are different now. “The band grows as we grow as people,” Merrill says. “I think everyone is in a different, more stable place now in their personal lives, which allows the band to function in a healthier way than it has previously. For so many years we struggled with finding that balance. Our skin finally feels comfortable.”
Autumn Creatures will return to the stage for the first time in three years at The Black Sheep on Friday the 9th with a very eclectic lineup that includes Upon A Field’s Whisper (disclosure: this is my band), Turismo Blu and Ghostpulse.
It will be a special night for Autumn Creatures. “I think for us, this show is a celebration of perseverance,” explains Merrill. “It’s been a long journey getting the band back to being a fully functioning project and we’ve had to fight for it.”
“Also, we have been a band for 10 years now, so we wanted to celebrate with the city and scene that we came up in. I know a lot of us have love/hate relationships with Colorado Springs, but one thing that’s undeniable is how supportive the music community is,” says Merrill. “So, it feels special to us personally, but also, the lineup is killer, so if none of that sentimental stuff matters to anyone else, at the very least it will be an awesome show!”
And there’s more in store for Autumn Creatures after this performance.
“The future looks bright! We have new music recorded, some of which we’re going to play at the show on Friday,” says Merrill. “We’re still figuring out how we want to release it, but after that the plan is to play shows, and play more shows, and never take playing shows for granted again.”
There’s a lot more happening around town this weekend. On Thursday, Dec. 8, there’s fast, fun psychobilly from Detroit’s The Koffin Kats at The Black Sheep. They’ll be joined by The Homewreckers and Mad Dog and The Smokin’ Js. The following evening, Friday the 9th, Vultures will be hosting a great night of melodic metalcore with Lilac Kings, MNMLST, Long/Last and Falter Never Fail.
Saturday night brings more fun with X1039’s Xmas Bash at The Black Sheep with Almost Monday and Culture Wars. Next door at Vultures, check out some local metal courtesy of The Dawn Chose Orion, Spirit in the Flesh, Born of Ash and Witness Marks. Fritzy’s will be hosting a fundraiser for the victims and families of the tragic Club Q shooting. There will be eight bands switching from Fritzy’s downstairs to The Triple Nickel upstairs. Bands and artists performing will include Relate, Grimmly, Catch 86, The Short-T.E.R.M., DJ Piranha Non Grata, Awesome Up, Dylan Osgood and Nathan Whittington.