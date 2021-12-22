The Covid-19 pandemic brought a lot of changes for musicians. Some bands wrote new music and came out stronger, some bands broke up, and some re-formatted and got more creative. That’s what happened with Colorado Springs’ purveyors of post-rock, Autumn Creatures.
The band formed in 2012 and has usually been a rotating force of musicians with guitarist Alex Merrill and Will Gress (keyboards/samples) at its core from the start. While the pandemic brought some shifts in members, they decided to try something new, a remix of their second full-length album, Funeral Garden.
“[Last year] definitely took its toll on us. The stress of the lockdown coupled with an uncertain future forced us to slow down and reevaluate what it is that we’re trying to do as artists, and whether or not the band still fit into that vision,” explains Merrill. “It was rough at the time, but I think it was necessary. In the end, the full band version of Autumn Creatures dissolved. Now it’s just myself, Will, and Devan [Bentley, drums]. We’ve started to focus more on home recording and electronic music production.”
With the shift in musical production came the idea for a remix album. “A few months after the band dissolved, Will and I reconnected and had a few very honest discussions about where we were both at with music, and if Autumn Creatures were to continue, what the next logical step would look like. The remix album idea was born from those conversations,” says Merrill. “We have a deep love for electronic music so it felt exciting. With no expectations or any idea where to begin, we reached out to everyone we knew who we thought would be interested in collaborating and the result is something we think is really special. Couldn’t be more thankful. There is nothing like hearing a reinterpretation of one of your own songs through the lens of someone else.”
Exedra: Funeral Garden Remixed came out yesterday, Dec. 21, and features remixes by Holy Fawn, Bitsutra, Slowspeak, EQUALIZE INC, Just Connor and even remixes by Will [Ring Finger] and Alex [Ion Sleep]. The full album is available on Bandcamp and on all major streaming services. Autumn Creatures also released a music video for Holy Fawn’s remix of “Death in Silent Places” directed by Tommy Helvenstine.
This is the part where I would typically write about other events going on this weekend. However, there’s a little holiday called Christmas happening this weekend so there aren’t many events aside from dancing your Santa hat off at Fritzy’s on Sunday the 26th for Goth Night.
It seems as if most places are gearing up for their New Year’s Eve festivities. That’s what is happening with False Report’s Joe Bruno, who will be debuting his new idea of a five-piece comedy act in band format. The Five of 5’s will open for indie rock band Osero and pop punk group One Of These Nights at Vultures on New Year’s Eve.
Bruno has always been involved in music, and through the pandemic, he got into the world of comedy. So it was only natural that he put together this concept of stand-up, but with a band. “After crowd restrictions ended in April this year, I got really heavy into comedy while running the open mic at The Black Sheep. I think a lot of people were isolated writing silly jokes and got the itch to go for it,” explains Bruno. “There are so many new artists and comics in town who moved here during the lockdowns. Much like the music community, I learned these were artists with a hard work ethic really trying to take the craft seriously to make people laugh. It’s a whole science and art to be good at comedy all of the time,” he says. “I thought it’d be cool to have a vessel for them to be seen in the music community. Like, if you didn’t know they were comics, you would’ve thought most of them were in a band. They are all DIY like the music scene, which attracted me.”
While most shows have opening bands play a 30-minute set, The Five of 5’s is a new concept to have five comics each do a 5-minute set to open up a show and blend the worlds of music and comedy. This will be a rotating act, each performance with different comedians performing in The Five of 5’s. The New Year’s Eve debut will feature Jonny Bratsveen (as seen on Comedy Central), Leslie Fox, Colby Carlson, Cameron Mackenzie and Jonathan Berry.
