The coming week will be filled with loud decibel levels reverberating upon your eardrums, partly thanks to solo artists trying new things while backed by full-powered bands. When it comes to variety, Colorado Springs has lots in store.
Andy Tanner is a well-versed musician in Colorado Springs. You may know him from his bands Headhum and Salt Of Sanguine as well as his solowork. Now, he’s translating that solo material into a three-piece, allowing for some simple rock ’n’ roll under the moniker Bandy Tanner.
“A three-piece seemed to be the best match in helping me stay in line. I work well with Jonathan Johnson (Salt Of Sanguine), who I’ve been playing and writing with for many years, and have been wanting to collaborate with J.D. of Redbush for the past few months,” explains Tanner. “I had a good amount of songs to choose from, and needed a coherent theme to narrow them down,” he says.
“Budget and time limited the option of using songs that could expand into many layers, and as much as those ideas are intriguing to create and record, I just wanted to make something solid and straightforward. There’s an overall feeling of broad disconnection right now. Why clutter it more?”
Bandy Tanner will release their debut album, I’m Startin’ to Hear a Rattle, with two live shows, one in Albuquerque and one here in Colorado Springs on Aug. 27 at The Triple Nickel along with new psych rockers Same Dude and Art Snow. Check out Andy Tanner’s music at destinationmoon.bandcamp.com.
Art Snow is another project that went from solo to three-piece rock fury. Art Snow (Abraham Groves, previously of The Sleights and The Right Aways) has assembled a killer band with Jade Duffney on bass and Dez on drums.
“I played solo but always wanted to have a band with it,” says Groves. “Songs just keep happening and I can’t stop them.” Be sure to catch them with Bandy Tanner and Same Dude at The Triple Nickel.
Portland’s The Bridge City Sinners will bring their own brand of darkened folk/punkgrass to The Black Sheep stage on Monday, Aug. 23, with Denver’s Crow Cavalier. The Bridge City Sinners puts a unique dark spin on traditional folk and bluegrass, giving it an almost metal vibe. They put on a captivating performance that will make you stomp your feet, scream and drink lots of whiskey. Tickets are available at The Black Sheep and at blacksheeprocks.com.
If you feel like kicking up the energy this weekend, you might want to head to The Triple Nickel and Fritzy’s on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, for Colorado Springs’ purveyors of punk Nobody’s.
This Nobody’s weekend will celebrate the band’s 20-year anniversary of their album Generation xXx. They’re including almost every member who’s ever played with the band, and that is a lot! They’ll also be performing with their own new bands. Split between the Triple Nickel and downstairs at Fritzy’s, bands include The Sleights, Ohio’s Raging Nathans, Florida’s Gino & The Goons, JJ Nobody & The Regulars and more will be performing. Weekend tickets are available at The Triple Nickel and at tinyurl.com/555-nob.