Fire! Explosions! Robocop! That’s what you witnessed if you attended Megadeth and Lamb of God on April 12 at The Broadmoor World Arena. The show kicked off with Sweden’s In Flames, a band known for their innovative Gothenburg sound. They led with “Cloud Connected” and even played “Behind Space” off their 1994 debut album Lunar Strain. As the arena filled, Trivium played a 40-minute set of their polished, energetic metal, getting the crowd stoked for more!
As darkness filled the room, a Lamb of God logo shined on the black curtain, then… BOOOOM! A crazy explosion startled the entire arena and the curtain dropped as Lamb of God hit the stage with “Memento Mori” and then swiftly went into their 2003 classic, “Ruin.” They played furiously during their hour-long set filled with songs spanning their catalog. Vocalist Randy Blythe screamed furiously and energetically over fire, fog and most importantly, riffs.
As if that wasn’t enough, Megadeth then came out to a stage filled with a wall of amplifiers and screens. They burst into their 1990 banger “Hangar 18” and the crowd went wild! Dave Mustaine’s fiery hair bounced over his face like a fierce lion’s mane.
The band was solid and on point the whole night. They were even joined onstage by a character reminiscent of Robocop that both confused and excited me. They played a set full of thrashers, and hits such as “Sweating Bullets,” “Trust” and “Symphony of Destruction.” After ending with “Peace Sells,” Megadeth got back onstage and ended the evening with a true “Thrash”terpiece, “Holy Wars.”
I love going to smaller shows; they are definitely my preferred show setting, but it’s always great to catch a huge production like this stacked tour package.
When these shows come, whether they’re your favorite bands or not, I feel it’s important to go if you have the chance, because bands tell other bands, tour managers tell other tour managers, and that’s how we get more events like this in our town.
But enough about what happened, let’s look forward and see what’s coming up this week in the wonderful world that is Colorado Springs live music. It all starts Wednesday, which happens to be 4/20, so there are things going on all over town. Alt-rock super gods 10 Years will also be returning to The Black Sheep and local hardcore bands Blind 2 Life and Shit Eating Grin will be playing a release show for their new split EP at The Triple Nickel with Philadelphia’s Freeze MF and Guerilla Warfare.
Thursday brings some more shows to town, including the bluegrass stomp sounds of Michigan’s Rock Bottom String Band at Vultures with Joe Johnson and Wendy Byrd. If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can also head down to Sunshine Studios for ’90s alt-rock group Sponge with local support from No Amnesty, Cell23 and Nectar.
When Friday the 22nd rolls around, you can catch an engaging hip-hop show at Fritzy’s celebrating an album release from Def One & MC IQ along with Elimence, Greybeard with Bernswell, Tarikh Mizan, Neph’tune with Falseyedols, Just Emcee and DJ Earsiq on the 1s and 2s. Sunshine Studios will be hosting the alt-rock of Rehab.
Saturday, April 23, is Record Store Day! Be sure to check out the fun happening at all of the record shops in town! Earthpig records always has the great classic records you’re searching for. The Leechpit will have special RSD releases along with their eclectic selection of vintage goods. Independent Records’ new location at Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street is hosting a 20-percent-off sale and will have DJ Gravity spinning all the hot tunes. He’ll bring the jams, you just bring the bread. And a little self-promotion, I also have a record shop, What’s Left Records, and we’ll have RSD releases, sales and a free acoustic show at 5 p.m. with Kepi Ghoulie of The Groovie Ghoulies and Luke Blanton of The Sleights. So go check out all of these great small businesses! After all, that’s what Record Store Day is all about.