‘‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ was the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ of its time,” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is fond of saying in interviews.
Or at least, he was fond of saying that, up until the band announced its forthcoming reunion tour. Since then, neither Murphy nor any of his once-estranged bandmates — Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J — have been talking to the press.
Not that they need to. The band’s 1979 ode to the allegedly deceased actor is still required listening wherever goth-rock revivalists gather, just as Led Zeppelin’s inescapable “Stairway to Heaven” is the song of choice whenever amateur rock stars try out guitars at your local music shop.
And now, barring some catastrophic paradigm shift, Northhampton, England’s only known musical export will once again be performing “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” “She’s in Parties,” and other batcave-worthy hits. You can also expect to hear them cover a few like-minded artists; during a handful of reunion shows last fall, the band played Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” and T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam,” both of which they’d put out as singles back in the ’80s.
If fans are lucky, they may also get to hear the current single “Drink the New Wine,” which the band recorded last year and released back in March. The first new Bauhaus music in more than a decade, it’s an impressively experimental art-pop track in which the band took the surrealist “exquisite corpse” approach to composition, starting out with a prerecorded beat to which each band member added music, without hearing what any of the others had done.
Meanwhile, the band continues to rack up critical praise. As British newspaper The Times recently put it, “Bauhaus put the disco into discordant.” And there’s nothing wrong with that.