Beach House has pulled out all stops to let the listener know the Baltimore duo’s eighth album, Once Twice Melody (Sub Pop), is a definitive magnum opus. It’s true that the 18 songs allow vocalist Victoria Legrand to stretch into new styles, but she and Alex Scally still adhere to gently floating shoegaze fundamentals performed in primarily major keys. The sprawling work carries the bidda-bop feel of French pop music, like a slow-speed Stereolab. There are songs with hints of sadness here, like “Pink Funeral” and “New Romance,” though the sound is undeniably Beach House.
The expansion-within-familiar would be fine if the packaging wasn’t always reminding the listener of how important this album should be. Both LP and CD versions are double-disc, the CD unnecessarily so, and the embossed print with gold and silver leaf proclaims its own greatness. Beach House previously made its name through understated dream pop, so this new album contains its own identity crisis.
Also New & Noteworthy
Hurray for the Riff Raff, Life On Earth (Nonesuch) – When Alynda Segarra’s Riff Raff project made the cover of the Jan. 12 Indy, the gauntlet was thrown down for the eighth studio album from the New Orleans multi-instrumentalist to be epic. The results meet expectations in every sense. Segarra’s passion on environmental topics is both strident and subtly literary. Their vocals range from a haunting Sharon Van Etten style to the kind of declarative snarl Segarra is famous for. The jazzy dissonance of “Pierced Arrows” and “Nightqueen” make this album a standout in arrangements, while the lyrics of “Precious Cargo” show Segarra is fearless in taking on the federal ICE agency.
Sarah Borges, Together Alone (Blue Corn Music) – It’s nice to know that in an era of overstated art-rock, Massachusetts-based Borges continues to specialize in shit-kicker tunes. Like her 2018 outing Love’s Middle Name, Borges melds a Susan Cowsill vocal style with guitars as chiming as Crazy Horse. The 10 songs here may echo the 1970s, but the riffs are good enough to savor. When Borges name-checks people like NRBQ and Mavericks in her songs, who could complain?