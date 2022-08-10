Music gossip-mongers have been expecting an album battle between Lizzo and Beyoncé, who dropped Renaissance (Parkwood/Columbia) at the end of July. Normally, the two artists wouldn’t be lumped together, though Beyoncé’s turn from the serious politics of Lemonade to the dance mélange of the new album might lead some to think she and Lizzo are exploring similar territory. In Beyoncé’s case, Renaissance is only the opener for a trilogy focusing on dance and rhythm, where she lets beats take the lead for deployment of her voice.
Since tracks often fade into one another with bridging interludes, this feels less like a collection of songs than a continuous dance-floor medley. It makes the work a pleasure to listen to as a unified whole, but also makes it trickier to identify the standout tracks. Those with the most distinct lyrics and arrangements, like “Cozy” and “Church Girl,” work the best. But since this is only Act One of three planned pieces, Queen B fans can expect a barrage of Beyoncé rhythms in coming months.
Also New & Noteworthy
Maggie Rogers, Surrender (Capitol) — The surprise debut songwriter of 2019 vanished during COVID while pursuing a divinity degree, leading to worries her second album would succumb to the dreaded sophomore slump. Instead, the new release leapfrogs the first album’s electronica pop. Rogers tries out a country-rock wail in tracks like “Overdrive” and “Horses,” while the single “Want Want” has the mega-beats one might expect from Sleigh Bells. The lyrics display more precise observational wisdom than predictable metaphors, making Rogers a first-rate writer, arranger and vocalist.
Ty Segall, Hello, Hi (Drag City) — You never know what to expect from Bay Area cult hero Ty Segall, who dashes through musical genres with ease. But he said he’d offer up simple solo acoustic tunes this time, and that’s pretty much what we get. Though tracks like “Good Morning” and the title track include some dissonant chord progressions to insure he won’t fall into folkie predictability — and a couple tunes even jump into full-band rock posturing — anyone expecting his more strident experimentation should know this Segall release is more of a gentle wake-up exercise for a late summer morning.