Bill Kopp, former Playlist reviews editor, has taken an unusual tack in exploring the history of San Francisco punk rock and new wave from 1977 to 1985. Disturbing the Peace: 415 Records and the Rise of New Wave (HoZac Books) provides a gleeful and mostly chronological look at the Bay Area’s belated entry into punk relevance through the history of Howie Klein’s 415 Records. Short, punchy chapters and plenty of flyer and zine art make the book feel like an issue of L.A.’s notorious Punk magazine, albeit with Kopp’s superior writing style.
Viewing San Francisco punk through a particular label has tight focal points, including worthy histories of bands like The Nuns and Romeo Void, as well as an insider’s look at Mabuhay Gardens as a venue. But it also means that venues like The Deaf Club are overlooked, as are bands like Flipper and Pink Section, who were never part of the 415 roster. Nevertheless, this is one of the most intimate looks at the punk and new wave years of any U.S. region. Kopp focuses on the excitement and fun, without letting grim stories drag the narrative down.
Also New & Noteworthy
Evan J. Cartwright, bit by bit (Idée Fixe Records) – Cartwright is a session drummer for the likes of The Weather Station and U.S. Girls, but his first solo album plays with acoustic and jazz vocal styles, sure to enthrall those who like improvisation. He starts with found sounds from his city of Toronto, and layers scat poetry with a spoken, half-sung delivery resembling Owen Ashworth’s. Sometimes the musical improvisation feels as contrived as the album’s typography, but it’s as fine an experimental vocal debut as you’ll find.
Chelsea Jade, Soft Spot (Create Music Group) – South Africa-born Chelsea Jade unexpectedly was christened queen of Australia/New Zealand dream-pop prior to the pandemic, and her second self-released album makes it clear why. Even with heavy electronic modification, her sultry voice carries the kind of passion offered by Jorja Smith or FKA Twigs. In a perfect world, tracks like “Optimist” or “Tantrum in Duet” would be instant U.S. hits, but only time will tell if the Chelsea Jade mystique translates across the ocean.