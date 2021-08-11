Billie Eilish and Faye Webster had to make a stylistic leap to concoct a throwback chanteuse appropriate for a sultry nightclub. Because she came from a languorous electronica background, and preserved the record-at-home ethos with her brother, Eilish was closest to that goal in Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope). Skeptics will call the direction as contrived as her blonde locks, but tracks like “Billie Bossa Nova” and “Halley’s Comet” seem tailored for a 1950s Tiki room. If her chants seem to be more dub-predictable, at least Eilish doesn’t make the sophomore album mistake of repeating herself.
Webster, an Atlanta favorite who snatches elements of style from hip-hop to country, pulls off the bigger coup in the exquisite mood-music delivery of I Know I’m Funny Ha Ha (Secretly Canadian). Nothing on the cartoonish album art or the odd title can prepare the listener for the powerful delivery of “Better Distractions” or “In a Good Way.” Webster aims for the sort of after-midnight delivery Julie London once used to make audiences cry. Go ahead, call the nightclub torch singer a dated model, but these two albums bring back some hints of piano magic.
Also New & Noteworthy
Durand Jones and the Indications, Private Space (Dead Oceans/Colemine) — The Indiana ensemble led by Lousianan Durand Jones has proved it can emulate late-Motown balladeers like Curtis Mayfield. On the band’s third album, Jones moves the timeline forward to early disco, and gets it exactly right — not a take on Bee Gees or K.C. tunes, but wicked falsettos for party numbers like “Witchoo.” The clamor for the red nebula vinyl edition shows Jones’ following is growing by the day.
Torres, Thirstier (Merge) — After a strong but melancholy studio album released on the eve of lockdown, and a live album chronicling the day in Berlin when Europe shut down, Torres (Mackenzie Scott) is back with 10 dazzling, powerful tracks on her relationship with artist Jenna Gribbon. Fans who call it a dose of happy overlook the sadness in songs like “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes in My Head” or “Big Leap.” What’s certain is that after perfecting her unique songwriting style over five albums, Torres has become one of the finest lyricists and arrangers of the era.