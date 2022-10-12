When Björk released videos from her new album Fossora (OliRecords), it was apparent that their lush presentations and extravagant costumes aligned well with her mission of re-crafting myths. What was surprising, however, is the way she arranged persistent percussion, woodwinds and cellos to come up with 13 songs about threats to planet Earth. The tracks vary from brief vocal declarations to long, complex pieces. Most songs speak plainly, but because it’s Björk, some are over the top lyrically (“Ovule”) or a bit busy in their arrangements (“Fungal City”). But Björk’s not expecting her listeners to understand, simply to dive deep without reservation.
Also New & Noteworthy
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian) – The New York Times skipped Taylor Swift and Lizzo for the cover of its fall music section, opting instead for Karen O and her Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Times recognized the band had always defined New York, so its return to the studio was a big deal, while Karen O’s move to L.A. represented a California sea change in sound — in the opener “Spitting Off the Edge of the Earth,” O almost sounds like Grace Slick, while a song later, “Lovebomb,” she emulates the most sensual chanteuse in town. New York still claims Karen O, but the band has shaken off some grit while keeping a core of brilliant delivery.
Dream, Ivory, About a Boy (AWAL) – The 20-something Baello brothers, Christian and Louie, spent the last year amassing thousands of TikTok followers for their music videos that reference just about everyone. The opening track on this debut album, “Soaking Up the Sickness,” combines riffs from 1980s synth-pop with a vocal delivery akin to Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge. References to legendary bands multiply to create an all-you-can-eat buffet of ’80s and ’90s riffs. Nitpickers might want a signature sound from Dream, Ivory, but while we wait, we can appreciate their love letter to the past.