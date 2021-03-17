Leave it to electronica acts Blanck Mass and Mouse on Mars to offer speculative works on artificial intelligence, cyborgs and the future of humanity. Benjamin John Power, half of dance duo Fuck Buttons, records solo as Blanck Mass. His fifth release, In Ferneaux (Sacred Bones), consists of two 20-minute pieces, “Phase I” and “Phase II,” that float from the type of naturalist found sounds favored by jazz artist Jeph Jerman, to wild electronic swooshes, to an apocalypse rant from a drunk San Francisco street prophet. But where his Animated Violence Mild was a tirade on the police state, this is a sad bemused instrumental sermon addressing life after pandemic.
Mouse on Mars directly takes on machine intelligence in the expansive studio release AAI (Thrill Jockey), a reference to Anarchic Artificial Intelligence. The multinational duo and friends are well-versed in neural networks and sentience, and the expanded octet has the flexibility across 20 tracks to sound like 1980s-era Laurie Anderson while pondering fear of machines and robots’ self-awareness. Both albums are as scary as they are revelatory.
Also New & Noteworthy
Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (RCA) – The biggest news about the Tennessee family’s album is its availability as a non-fungible token (NFT), a cryptocurrency means of representing art. The more interesting story is whether the Followill family have recaptured their mojo. Caleb’s husky voice is as passionate as in swaggering Southern anthems from the early 2000s, but this time the Kings add synthetic percussive sweeps and unique musical runs. It updates Kings of Leon for the 2020s, but are the riffs in songs like “A Wave” as memorable as the band’s early work? It may take many listens to tell.
Arab Strap, As Days Get Dark (Rock Action) – When they called it quits in 2005, the Scottish duo was in competition with fellow Glasgow musicians Frightened Rabbit and Twilight Sad as to who could be gloomiest. From Aidan Moffat’s opening moans in “The Turning of Our Bones,” it’s clear Arab Strap is as powerful and dark as ever, and the chiming guitars of “Compersion Pt. 1” put an exclamation point on sadness. It could all seem contrived, but there are enough great tracks here to rival 2003’s Monday at the Hug and Pint.