Given distribution problems and physical media’s growing unpopularity, there was no reason to expect box sets to figure in holiday gift lists. Yet 2020 offers a rich mix, though sometimes a bit too rich in price. The most unusual offering is Bobby Bare Sings Shel Silverstein Plus (Bear Family Records), an elaborate 8-CD collection of the country singer (father of GbV guitarist Bobby Bare Jr.) creating songs from the works of the wistful poet who gave us Where the Sidewalk Ends.
Among more conventional mega-stars, Joni Mitchell offers the best material and most reasonable price in her Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1, 1963-1967 (JMA/Rhino), with five discs of unheard early material, perfectly presented with a price tag under $60. Gang of Four’s 77-81 (Matador) combines live sets and demos with the first two studio albums in four LPs and a cassette for $130. A similar price will get you Richard and Linda Thompson’s 8-CD Hard Luck Stories (Island UK), including some rare 1970s live sets, but CD production problems have made it hard to come by.
Neil Young finally released Volume 2 of Neil Young Archives (NYA); its 10 CDs, covering 1972-76 of his “ditch period,” will set you back $150 — though the first limited edition immediately sold out at source. Rocketman fans will find a more reasonable 1965-2020 review of Elton John’s career in the 8-CD/4-LP Jewel Box (Mercury), where all versions of this rarities collection cost under $100.
Also New & Noteworthy
Pynkie, #37 (House Arrest) – New Jersey ortho nurse Lindsey Radice, recording as Pynkie, provides a healthy antidote to troubled times with sincere lyrics and a warm voice suggestive of Magnetic Fields’ Claudia Gonson. Following her sparse 2018 debut album, Pynkie adds more electronics and subtle sound effects for fun, but the focus is on her compassionate voice and lyrics.
Suuns, Fiction (Joyful Noise) – Montreal’s Suuns have hovered between gothic and art punk since their 2010 debut, but this six-song EP takes them into a realm of tense drone reminiscent of Swans. Five original tunes bear single-word titles descriptive of this year, but the album closer, a spoken-word cover of Frank Zappa’s “Trouble Every Day,” hints at more ominous profundity to come.