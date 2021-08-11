Lulu’s Upstairs has a packed month for you. Their new upstairs location is the perfect place for an intimate, relaxed show.
Psychedelic indie folk group Briffaut will return to the Lulu’s Upstairs stage on Aug. 14 with Denver indie rock band Downtime. Briffaut, who incorporate blues, folk and psych rock in their sound, was formed roughly 10 years ago by Daniel James Eaton, and has a revolving core with drummer Alex Koshak usually in the mix. The current lineup consists of Eaton, Koshak and Christian Gutierrez
“I’ve been on drums sort of on and off for almost nine years,” explains Koshak. “We’ve had a few lineups over the years but the current lineup is Dan, Christian and me. Christian and Daniel were in a band pre-Briffaut, so it feels like we’re all seasoned veterans at this point,” he says. “It’s nice to have a band with old friends. It feels like we’re brothers sometimes.”
Briffaut has been reworking older material for a newer, yet familiar sound. “We have been revisiting Daniel’s first record that he recorded solo. It’s got some of my favorites on it,” explains Koshak. “Christian and I have been helping with new arrangements geared toward live performance but still keep the essence of the songs intact.”
In addition to revisiting the past, the band has been making new music as well. “We’ve got an experimental new record in the works that blends the story from the first album with new material we’ve been working on over the last two years,” says Koshak. “It’s wild, the same whimsical Daniel tunes with elements of doom and danger. It makes for a nice dichotomy, and gives the show room to breathe. Nice dynamics all around!”
They will be joined on this show by Downtime, their labelmates from Denver. “The last record they put out was produced by Tennis, and it’s fantastic. They’re finishing up a new record they did themselves and I’m excited to see what they can do on their own,” says Koshak. “They started the cassette label Group Hug and put out our last two albums. We’re all good buds, and Daniel has been known to jump in on a Downtime set with his flute. People should expect a very unique night of music!”
And there are more special events coming to Lulu’s: On Aug. 20, Ben Roy, singer for Denver rock ’n’ roll maniacs Spells, will perform his gut-busting brand of stand-up comedy. His comedy career has been prolific, starring in and creating the TruTV show Those Who Can’t, and he’s been featured on Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening. He’ll be sharing the stage with Christie Buchele and Austin Brinker.
In another return to the stage, Dear Rabbit will play at Lulu’s on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with The Sum Beaches. Dear Rabbit mastermind Rence started this project in 2009 and is excited about the return of live music.
Rence says, “Historically, Wednesday nights are the best nights for Dear Rabbit shows. Wednesday nights are great nights to sing some songs! This will be our first show since PCE (pre-Covid era). We played our last show back in February 2020 at the Six-Two with Ceschi and Gregory Pepper, and my most current bandmates say that was our best show. To this day, people are still talking to me about that show. It took place on a Wednesday night, and coincidentally, our first show this year will take place on a Wednesday night!”
Rence is also looking forward to doing their return show at Lulu’s. “I’m excited about the upstairs space of Lulu’s with its more intimate vibe that also includes two pianos. As an edible bonus, Drew LiVigni recently came on board as the Pizza Guy, bringing pizza flavors to the mix with names such as Marquee Moon, The Zappa, Meat Is Murder and White Wedding,” says Rence.
Dear Rabbit has been rehearsing and getting ready for Boise, Idaho’s Treefort Fest from Sept. 22 to 26. “Treefort is, hands down, the best of times that can’t be topped,” says Rence. “Japanese Breakfast, The Marías, Andy Shauf, Built to Spill, Prefuse 73, Chad VanGaalen and Molly Burch are among the many bands and artists I’m truly excited about sharing this tradition with this year.
“It’s beyond words for me to describe the experience of spending time in the presence of the many, many friends I’ve made over the years, plus the new friends I make at every Treefort. I just can’t wait!”
If your dark mascara has been sitting on the shelf all year, it’s time to dust it off and head down to The Black Sheep on Aug. 14. to see Goth legends Christian Death. They’ve been influencing post punk, death rock and goth bands since their inception in 1979. After many lineup changes and member deaths over the years, the current band lineup will perform with Denver’s Redwing Blackbird and Colorado Springs rockers Lamb Bed.