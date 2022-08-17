The British sextet Sports Team wedges itself between the new complex-crazy bands of England and traditional pub-rockers of the 1970s and early 2000s. So where should we put Gulp! (Island Records), the second album from Alex Rice and friends? The band members’ Cambridge schooling and a time-signature complexity akin to Black Midi’s would suggest entitled art-rockers. Yet the 10 guitar-heavy tracks here belong in the same pubs as Arctic Monkeys, Libertines or Art Brut.
This indicates that art-rockers long for a harder beat, which they certainly get in the track “The Game,” where Rice begins with a stadium spiel in front of a roaring audience. It also suggests the eclectic nature of new UK bands is beginning to infect the mainstream in a good way, allowing an odd Sports Team track like “R Entertainment” to serve as the first single. The niche where Sports Team belongs matters less than whether you can play Gulp at parties. And that’s an easy yes.
Also New & Noteworthy
Amanda Shires, Take It Like a Man (ATO) – Before she married Jason Isbell and joined the 400 Unit, Shires released some gritty and minimal work pitting her impressive lyrics against her own violin. Her new album has gained a lot of respect for string accompaniment, but in this case it’s the syrupy traditional-Nashville kind, and it tends to detract from Shires’ always-powerful lyrics. “Empty Cups” and the title track exemplify the dangers of over-production, and it’s only when she opts for unusual rhythms in tracks like “Here He Comes” and “Stupid Love” that it’s clear this is a great Shires album hidden under unnecessary frills.
Wu-Lu, Loggerhead (Warp) – Since Miles Roman-Hopcraft is known as an anti-gentrification rapper from Brixton, it follows that his major-label debut would be a landmark political statement. Except Loggerhead doesn’t fit any genre, with its string-filled throwbacks to Motown, grunge guitar anthems and psychedelic atmospherics. The only explicitly political statement comes in a remix of the 2021 single “South.” Everything else is a mashup of the unexpected, represented by the beautiful track “Calo Paste,” with guest vocalist Lea Sen. It’s refreshing to call an album impossible to characterize.