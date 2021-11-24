On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Stargazers will host a thoughtful fundraiser for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. What’s being billed as a Holiday Kickoff Party features the driving bluegrass of local supergroup Red Mountain Boys — including Alan Begley on flat-top guitar, Lewis Mock and his five-string banjo, Jon Murphy on bass, and Jeff Daugherty on mandolin.
They’ll be joined by The Mitguards, along with Edie Carey and John Standish. This will be a FREE event so long as each of you brings at least two nonperishable food items to donate (be a mensch, bring more). You can stomp your feet all night long to some crunchy tunes then rest your sweet little head knowing you helped feed your neighbors in need.
If, however, you’re looking for some gut-wrenching heaviness, might I suggest you head down to Fritzy’s on Friday, Nov. 26, for a great night of doom metal. Denver’s Oryx will be doing a mini three-day run of Denver, Albuquerque and then on Friday they’ll be joined here in the Springs by Clarion Void, Kalakuta and Upon A Field’s Whisper (full disclosure — this is my band). If you have trouble with constipation from the night before, this show’s decibel levels will be sure to fix you right up (you might want to just bring an extra pair of underwear).
Oryx will be performing their newest album, Lamenting a Dead World, in its entirety. This will be one of the only times they’ll be doing this. The New Mexico duo turned Colorado trio plays a unique blend of chaotic death and doom and they are not to be missed. Also not to be missed is Kalakuta. They come from the ashes of their previous stoner doom project Still Valley, bringing a more refined and much more nihilistic and crushing approach.
On Friday, the shows keep rolling. Sunshine Studios Live will host mid-’90s Nu Metal/Rap Rock legends (hed)PE with Phil Mauro, Voice of Treason and locals Elevated Sickness and Fall From Silence. (hed)PE are known for their contribution to and innovations in the rap/metal genre in the mid-1990s along with bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit and Snot. Since their inception in 1994, the band has released 13 full-length studio albums and has a polished, solid live set that will be sure to get any crowd moving.
If a full-on local show is what you desire, The Black Sheep will be a great place to go on Friday as well. They’ll be hosting the blues rock of The Short-TERM along with the indie rock-infused punk rock of Art Snow and the eclectic stylings of Soda Pop Music. The Short-TERM is a dynamic duo of guitar and drums bringing you the blues rock you love but with a louder, more raw edge.
That’s what’s going on in town right now! I hope you all have a safe week and take care of each other. In reflecting on this past year, it’s been wild. We began 2021 with no events, but by practicing proper safety precautions, live shows are happening again and our town is beginning to feel like a community once more. I am very grateful for all of you reading this column each week. If you have any events or albums coming out soon, let me know at reverb@csindy.com. Continue to have fun, be safe, and I’ll see you next week!