Colorado Springs Post-hardcore band Castele is embarking on a two-week West Coast tour with fellow 719 metalcore group Mnmlst. They’re playing shows out west with California’s He Films in the Clouds on the first half of the tour, and down through Montana/Wyoming/Colorado on the second half with New York’s Getbent. I spoke with Castele guitarist Tomas Salgado about the tour and it seems to be going great.
“Tour has been amazing! We’re seeing California for the first time and it’s so cool that we are getting to do that through our music,” says Salgado. “There’s also been a handful of people that have come up to us before the shows start and express that they’ve been listening/wanting to see us for years, which is kind of a surreal feeling for us.”
In addition to touring, the band makes TikTok videos chronicling their journey. “I’m trying to give people the opportunity to be a fly on the wall in the van of a band that is doing everything they can to make it. Show them what it’s like to tour, what it’s like to write music, record, print merch etc.,” says Salgado, “I feel like there’s not enough of that and I wanna show people what it’s really like. Both the good times and the bad. The victories and the hardships, because they’re all part of the story.”
Castele, Mnmlst and Getbent will finish the tour here in Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 31, at Fritzy’s, where they’ll be joined by locals Lavagato and Between the Heart. I know from firsthand experience: Returning home and playing for your friends is a great and special thing.
“The shows at home have just been getting crazier and crazier for us. It’s been very cool to see not only our shows grow but the scene as a whole grow with all the new venues popping up post-COVID. I’m genuinely very proud to be a band in the Colorado Springs scene,” Salgado says. “There are so many amazing bands coming up right now. I want it to continue to grow and build everyone up together because we have a lot of talent here. Also, the fact that it’s at Fritzy’s makes it 10 times better. It’s the perfect vibe for our music.”
And There are more shows happening this week that are worth checking out. It all starts tonight (Wednesday, July 27) with some midweek fun thanks to country artist Sunny Sweeney’s upcoming performance at Lulu’s. Thursday night, you can kick up the energy a bit at The Triple Nickel with a punk rock show courtesy of Las Vegas’ Jerk!, playing fast and loud alongside Denver’s Tuff Bluff and Colorado Springs’ newest punk rock sensation, Sponge Cake. It will surely be an upbeat and wild time.
Friday night is now upon us and you can catch the dark ambient metal sounds of Denver’s Dreadnought along with Tovenaar and Dirge Singer. Dreadnought will be heading out on tour supporting Elder, Belzebong and Ruby the Hatchet; this will be a fun local way to kick it all off! Saturday, July 30, catch more country at Lulu’s with New Mexico’s very own Bri Bagwell.
If you find yourself in Denver this weekend, you’ll be there at just the right time for UMS — the annual Underground Music Showcase along Broadway. Multiple venues, multiple bands, multiple days. It’s always a blast to see so many great bands playing throughout the weekend. Killer Colorado bands are the stand-outs for me this year: Colfax Speed Queen, Fast Eddie, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Green Druid, Joseph Lamar — and Springs bands Cheap Perfume and Glass Helix who are proudly representing the 719!