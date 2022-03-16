Remember the first year and a half of COVID?
When there were no shows in sight? Remember the times when we wondered if we’d ever see live music again? Many of us said, “When shows come back, I’m not making excuses! I’m going to as many as I can!” Well, this is the perfect week to put that pledge to the test! Shows are in full swing, and there are some incredible events coming to town!! Just about every day this week and into next week, there’s something great going on.
Worlds collide on St Patrick’s Day, the 17th, when late-’90s nü metal sci-fi rockers Powerman 5000 will be playing The Black Sheep with The World Over and Glass Helix. Venezuelan psych rock greats Zeta will also return to the Springs on Thursday. They’ll be bringing their positive Latin dance rhythms to Fritzy’s with touring support from Atlanta math rock masters Chew and local support from Upon A Field’s Whisper (disclosure — this is one of my bands).
Friday, March 18, brings some true punk rock/hardcore royalty to The Black Sheep. The Circle Jerks will hit the stage alongside 7 Seconds and Negative Approach.
It’s a big deal to have this band in our town. Circle Jerks started in Hermosa Beach, California, in 1979 with ex-Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and Greg Hetson of Redd Kross. With songs like “World up my ass” and “Wild in the Streets,” they paved the way for many more hardcore punk bands to come. Another seminal hardcore band, 7 Seconds, doesn’t make its way here often. Having formed in Reno, Nevada in 1980, Kevin Seconds and friends are known for their thought-provoking lyrics. When punk transitioned to straight hardcore, 7 Seconds was right there at the forefront. Perhaps the fastest, heaviest band on this bill is Detroit’s Negative Approach. Forming in 1981, they took a very raw and pissed-off approach to their sound. They’ll be setting off the show in full, fast, hardcore style.
Saturday, March 19, is also packed full, with local events that will fit any mood. The Black Sheep will host singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders. Next door at Vultures, local rockers Smellblind will be hitting the stage with Psychotic Reaction and Same Dude. Fritzy’s will host an eclectic hip-hop show with R.A.P. Ferreira, Sha Ray, Stephen Patrick and Falseyedols. R.A.P. Ferreira is the newest moniker for the genius that is Rory Ferreira. (Other aliases are Milo and Scallops Hotel.) His unique, philosophical style of hip-hop is extremely refreshing. With ambient yet glitched-out beats and pure philosophy spitting on top of them, R.A.P. Ferreira is an experience not to be missed.
The weekend might be coming to an end, but shows keep on rolling through on Sunday, March 20, thanks to Americana group Mike & The Moonpies rocking at Vultures. If you feel you need a life-changing experience, maybe catch a show that’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. Might I suggest heading to The Triple Nickel for Daikaiju, an incredible surf rock band that won’t just be taking the stage, but will be taking up the whole damn room with their unique, energetic and mesmerizing performance. The band incorporates a ton of crowd participation along with many jaw-dropping surprises along the way. Joining them will be The Sum Beaches and Alternate Montana (formerly The Crumbers).
Monday and Tuesday aren’t giving you a pass, either — there are still some maximum bangers around town!! Singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza will be at The Black Sheepon Monday the 21st, and Old Blood will be bringing their occult rock to The Nickel on Tuesday with Dirty Kings and The Leshen. So, you can’t really say there’s nothing to do around here. As you can see, there’s something great popping every night!