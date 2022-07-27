In the seven years since Charley Crockett’s self-released debut album reached No. 11 on Billboard’s blues chart, the Texas honky-tonk soul musician has covered a lot of ground, both musically and geographically.
In addition to following up with 10 more albums, he’s toured constantly, playing as many as 150 shows a year. He was named Emerging Musician of the Year at the 2021 Americana Music Awards, and also won Musician of the Year and Best Country honors at this year’s Austin Music Awards.
Raised by his single mom in a trailer park in San Benito — a small Texas town whose other musical export was the legendary Tejano musician Freddie Fender — Crockett spent most of his 20s out on the road. He busked, and occasionally sold dope, on the streets of Dallas, New Orleans, Paris, Spain and Morocco, before moving back to Dallas to get serious about his recording career.
Crockett has since earned favorable comparisons to Hank Williams and Merle Haggard, a virtually unprecedented achievement for an artist of mixed ethnicity. “I don’t look like what a country audience expects,” Crockett recently told The Guardian. But if artists like Jimmie Allen, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens are any indication, the complexion of country music may finally be changing, which can only make it stronger.