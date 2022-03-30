In two successive weekends, Saturday Night Live featured dance-pop divas whose lush productions hovered close to burlesque. British pop singer Charli XCX is known for wry lyrics similar to her London cohort Lily Allen’s. But Charli’s SNL appearance seemed a conscious attempt to wear fewer clothes than Dua Lipa. Luckily, the new album Crash (Warner/Asylum) is as heavy on content as her earlier works. Tracks like “New Shapes” burst in the air, while “Beg for You” and “Lightning” carry the synth-laden feel of a 1980s New Order dance floor. It’s an album you can enjoy for aural delights alone.
Catalonian experimentalist Rosalia offers even fewer excuses for nude beats, though her SNL performance bore marks of professional choreography. Rosalia’s third studio album, Motomami (Columbia) feels more like a surreal tour of Spain’s regions and their relation to international styles. Some songs are fleeting, some tracks like “Chicken Teriyaki” and “Hentai” mash psychedelia and silliness, and other quasi-serious songs like “G3 N15” and “Diablo” display Rosalia’s beautiful soprano voice amid sonic strangeness. Both albums seem destined to be mega-hits, but they should not be dismissed as eye (or ear) candy devoid of substance.
Also New & Noteworthy
Midlake, For the Sake of Bethel Woods (ATO) – Texas band Midlake changes styles as often as personnel, moving from progressive jazz to Radiohead-like anthems at the drop of a hat. The band’s fifth studio album has a haunting, minor-key Americana feel. Even the more psychedelic songs like “Exile” carry a sad but beautiful weight, and the overall effect makes Bethel Woods the band’s best. At album’s end, “Of Desire,” approaches pomposity, but Midlake largely hits its target by being simple and wistful.
The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars (Fat Possum) – While recording their 2021 breakthrough album Ignorance, songwriter Tamara Lindeman saved 10 ballads and recorded them in sparse piano arrangements. The new album is as captivating as its predecessor, though operating at a more intimate level. Lindeman writes long liner notes about forgotten Toronto songwriters, and especially hits home in “Endless Time,” which could serve as an anthem for the 2020s.