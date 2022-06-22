While he’s been described as a “living legend” and “national treasure” countless times, Charlie Musselwhite would probably prefer to be known as a down-to-earth Delta bluesman. With 40 albums, 14 Blues Music Awards and a couple of Grammys under his belt, the masterful harmonica player, Southern country guitarist, singer and songwriter long ago established himself as a standard-bearer in the genre he likes to call “secular spiritual music.”
Musselwhite recently moved back down to Clarksdale, Mississippi, coming full circle after spending decades in Memphis, Chicago and Northern California. His aptly titled Mississippi Son album, released earlier this month on Alligator Records, pays homage to blues giants like Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker, whose “Hobo Blues” and “Crawling King Snake” he covers alongside The Stanley Brothers’ “Rank Stranger,” as well as eight new originals.
Musselwhite will be performing on the closing day of Winter Park’s 20th anniversary Blues From the Top festival, where he’ll be sharing the bill with Tab Benoit, Southern Hospitality and Bette Smith. Other artists performing during the three-day event include Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Larkin Poe, Sue Foley and Gov’t Mule.
The family-friendly festival will also have camping, a silent auction with guitars signed by famous musicians, “Blues After Dark” shows around town, and workshops where kids can learn to assemble and play cigar-box guitars.