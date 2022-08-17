Chuck Snow has been a fixture of the Colorado Springs music scene since 1983 when his band The Autono gained international traction. Their time together lasted all the way up until 1997, and since the days of The Autono, Snow has continued to write and record music as a solo artist.
“The songwriting process is pretty much the same except I just have to agree with myself — not other actual human beings,” he says. “I miss writing songs with a band, but for now this just works better. ... I do play out with a band and try to play a mix of new things and (my old band) Autono songs, which means people can see a show where they will probably only have heard one song they might remember.”
Snow will perform with his live band — consisting of Kevin Waybright, Pat Collins and Donovan Freeman — at Stargazers Theatre on Friday, Aug. 19. This performance will be a celebration of his newest EP, New Superstitions, which is a self-recorded reflection on our current times.
“I wanted to make an album that reflected the confusing and debilitating time we’re living in. The reemergence of superstition and what it means to tell the truth,” he says. The EP is available on all streaming sites and at chucksnow.com. Joining Snow on this special evening will be Colorado Springs’ newest indie rock sensation, Glass Parade.
There’s a parade of live acts happening around town this week, from rock ’n’ roll to indie rock, and hip-hop to metal. It all kicks off tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 17) with two absolutely mind-melting metal shows on East Platte. The Black Sheep will host the guttural grindage of Sanguisugabogg, Undeath, No/Más and Escuela Grind — a ripping resurgence of riffs from the first band till the end. Next door at Vultures it will still be heavy, but it’ll take a slower, stonier approach. Los Angeles stoner rockers Sasquatch will be pummeling the stage along with Seattle’s Hippie Death Cult and Denver’s Lost Relics. If you’re into the hessian vibes of bands like Fu Manchu and the heavy riffage of Black Sabbath, then this is the show for you.
The weekend is now upon us and there are several shows you might want to see. On Friday the 19th, catch some local indie rock at Fritzy’s with Puzzle Theory, No Clue and Same Dude. You can also head down to The Black Sheep for some hip-hop from G-Rex, Sqishi and Halfrican. Saturday, Aug. 20th, there’s more going on at The Black Sheep with a local metalcore show with Ovira, Colony Collapse, Cell 23, Essence of Gaia and The Guise of a Demon. If good old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll is more your thing, check out Flash Cadillac at Stargazers.
Saturday is all about family fun in the Knobhill Urban Arts District with Lil’ Miss Story Hour as part of Back to School Culture Fest, with backpack donations poetry, dance performances, and music by Affliction. See lilmissstoryhour.com/back-to-school-culture-fest for more info.
There’s some school-night madness Sunday with Fritzy’s weekly Worship Goth Night, a special live-band edition featuring music from Revolution State and Circumversor... and, take in some Monday-night metal at the Sheep with I AM, Snuffed on Sight, Flesh Digest and Shit Eating Grin.