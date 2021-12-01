When Chvrches released their 2013 debut album The Bones of What You Believe, they were immediately labeled a synth-pop band, which is what happens when you have three musicians who play synthesizers and dress nicely.
But while the shoulder-padded ghost of MTV past is ever-present, Lauren Mayberry’s borderline emo vocals owe less to ’80s electro-pop than ’90s Alanis Morissette (whose “Ironic” is, in fact, Mayberry’s go-to karaoke song).
In the wake of 2018’s Love Is Dead — which found the Scottish trio shooting for the stadiums with Adele producer Greg Kurstin — Chvrches’ recently released Screen Violence is being hailed as a return to angst-ridden form. There’s even a guest appearance by the Cure’s Robert Smith, who, coincidentally enough, went through his own pop phase.
The group cites John Carpenter’s Halloween as the inspiration for Screen Violence’s creepy lyrical themes and overall eeriness, which may also explain the fake blood that Mayberry has been sporting during recent encores. “I don’t believe in the glorification of violence,” she said in an Instagram post, “I do believe in the power of women.”