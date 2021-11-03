Pop queens Adele and Taylor Swift may juggle November schedules to avoid each other, but women avant-garde composers ended October with simultaneous strong releases. Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr) led the pack with -io (Matador), almost four years to the day from the release of her stunning Reaching for Indigo.
The new album confronts grief with powerful orchestrations and Fohr’s amazing voice, now stretching from the familiar deep Nina Simone tones to a soaring near-soprano. Fohr employs a real chamber orchestra for complex tracks like “Neutron Star” and “Sculpting the Exodus,” justifying the accolades she’s been getting.
Liz Harris, aka Grouper, goes minimal for her latest Shade (Kranky), recorded piecemeal over several years. The best acoustic works, like “Kelso,” rank among her loveliest, though Harris sometimes intersperses a fuzzy lo-fi sound that is hard to decode. Another experimentalist, Lingua Ignota (Kristin Hayter), goes full-bore weird into spiritualism in her Sinner Get Ready (Sargent House), employing everything from pipe organ to banjo to explore varieties of invocation and exorcism. Hayter is developing a fan base similar to Diamanda Galás’, though her work displays more empathy and less shock for the sake of shock.
Also New & Noteworthy
Parquet Courts, Sympathy for Life (Rough Trade) – It’s odd to see native New Yorkers rave about the turn to downtown exuberant dance taken by Parquet Courts, while many of the band’s global fans scratch their heads in confusion. Sure, the Savage brothers can misfire when trying to emulate Black Dice or more dancey moments of Talking Heads, but at least they’re trying new styles. At worst, one could say the band isn’t finding a new voice, but a reopened New York music scene needs some warmth and excitement.
The Joy Formidable, Into the Blue (Hassle Records) – Ritzy Bryan, guitarist and vocalist for the Welsh trio Joy Formidable, always intended to be more than a guitar hero, and her songwriting has improved over each of five albums. The best structured tracks in this new one, like “Farrago” and “Left Too Soon,” should leave little doubt that this is a band that has hit its stride in near-majestic fashion.