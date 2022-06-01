Yes, The Rona’s still around making life difficult, but if you keep your wits about you and take precautions, this summer can be as music-rich as those of yore. (Remember 2019? Good times.)

We’ve put together a fairly deep sampling of Colorado music fests on offer this summer, but there are many more, including outdoor/indoor opportunities locally, many of them totally free. They’re not festivals per se, just great sounds in the great out of doors. Consider, for example, our own Music at the Indy summer concert series (csindy.com/musicattheindy), along with El Paso County’s Concerts in the Park (elpasoco.com/2022-concerts-in-the-park), and University Village Colorado’s Summer Concert Series uvcshopping.com/concert-series.html. You’ll find still more free music options at Peakradar.com (tinyurl.com/PeakRadar-sum).

The bottom line here is that when it comes to al fresco music this summer, the world is your oyster. So grab your lawn chair and some sun block and head on out there.

June

Colorado College Summer Music Festival, June 5-24, various locations on campus. “Chamber ensemble concerts, a children’s orchestra concert, community outreach concerts, and concerto readings” and more; tinyurl.com/cc22-summercon.

For God & Country, June 10, Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial. With Parmalee, Lonestar, Rhett Walker and The Long Run; kygo.com/event/for-god-country-live.

Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival, June 10-12, Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton St., Palisade. With The River Arkansas, Rapidgrass, Jamestown Revival, Steep Canyon Rangers and more; palisademusic.com.

HopeFest, June 11, Centennial Center Amphitheater, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial. With Michael W. Smith, Sidewalk Prophets, The Afters, Anthem Lights, Red Rocks Worship, Sean BE and more; thehopefest.com.

LoHi Pride Music Fest, June 16-18, The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver. With Brooke Delgado, Chandra Desantis, NepCali, The Losers Club, Jamison Murphy, Taylor Tuke and more; tinyurl.com/22-lohi-mfest.

Sonic Bloom, June 16-19, Hummingbird Ranch, 732 County 653 (Spanish Peaks area). With Lettuce, CharlesTheFirst, Sunsquabi, Ott., Desert Dwellers and more; sonicbloomfestival.com.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, June 16-19, Telluride. With Tenacious D, Bela Fleck, Aoife O’Donovan, Peter Rowan’s Bluegrass Band, Watchhouse, Chris Thile and more; bluegrass.com/telluride.

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, June 17-19, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. See csjuneteenthfestival.com/lineup for bands.

Juneteenth Music Festival, June 18-19, 27th and Welton Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. A deep lineup of acts, including Dave East, Twista, Kayla Rae and Sammy Mayfield; juneteenthmusicfestival.com.

Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival, June 23-25, Rancho Del Rio, 4199 Trough Road, Bond. With Magic Beans, The Main Squeeze, Dopapod, Ramakhandra and more; beanstalkfestival.com.

Country Jam Colorado, June 23-25, 1065 Hwy. 6 and 50, Mack (near Grand Junction). With Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Chris Janson and more; countryjam.com.

Blues from the Top, June 24-26, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 U.S. Hwy. 40, Winter Park. With Gov’t Mule, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Tab Benoit, Charlie Musselwhite and more; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.

Color Field, June 24-26, Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver. With Shpongle, Emancipator, El Ten Eleven, Casual Commander, Tycho, Washed Out, Opiuo, Flamingosis, Andrew Rothschild and more; colorfieldcolorado.com.

Colorado Music Festival, June 30-Aug. 7, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Twenty-two concerts, from piano concertos to chamber music to music for the whole family; coloradomusicfestival.org.

July

• Global Dance Festival, July 15-16, Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. With Champagne Drip, Droeloe, Faybl, Liquid Stranger, Memba and more; globaldancefestival.com.

RockyGrass Festival, July 29-31, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, U.S. Hwy. 36 (northwest of downtown Lyons). With Yonder Mountain String Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Uncommon Ritual and more; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.

August

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, Aug. 12-14, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, U.S. Hwy. 36 (northwest of downtown Lyons). With Ani DiFranco, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, The Wailin’ Jennys and more; bluegrass.com/folks.

Telluride Jazz Festival, Aug. 12-14, Telluride. With Yola, The Motet, Cory Wong and more; telluridejazz.org.

Reggae on the Rocks, Aug. 20-21, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison. With Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World and more; tinyurl.com/22-reggaeotr.

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, Aug. 20, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. With Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines and more; tinyurl.com/PinD-punk.

Trinidaddio Blues Fest, Aug. 26-27, North Commercial Street and West Main, Trinidad. With Sugaray Rayford, Mark Hummel, Los Albuquerque Blues Connection, Cash Box Kings and more; trinidaddiobluesfest.com.

September

Westword Music Showcase, Sept. 9-10, Mission Ballroom Outdoors and RiNo Art District, Denver. With The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, The Main Squeeze and more; westwordshowcase.com.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Sept. 16-18, Telluride. With Buddy Guy, The War and Treaty, Samantha Fish and more; tellurideblues.com.