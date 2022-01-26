We’re living in COVID times and events are apt to be canceled with little notice. Always call before you go.
Wednesday, 1/26
The Life and Music of George Michael, pop. 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, pikespeakcenter.com.
Insipidus and Crotalus, deathmetal. 8 p.m., Triple Nickel, facebook.com/triplenickeltavern.
thursday, 1/27
Dylan Richard, Americana. 6:30 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, thesmilingtoad.com.
Interrupted Music Project, music by suppressed composers of the Holocaust with Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and CC Music Department. 6:40 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado College, tinyurl.com/COS-interrupted.
Silver Moon Riders, Americana. 8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, manitouarmadilloranch.com/events.
friday, 1/28
Robert Beard,acoustic. 6 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, bicycleresort.com.
Cattle Decapitatation,deathgrind, with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death, Extinction A.D. 7 p.m., Black Sheep, blacksheeprocks.com.
The Jeremy Facknitz Band, folk/rock, withDear Marsha. 8 p.m., Lulu’s, lulusdownstairs.com.
The Homewreckers,rockabilly,with The Dead End. 8 p.m., Vultures, vulturesrocks.com.
Latin Grooves, Salsa/Bachata. 7:30 p.m., COATI Uprise, coatiuprise.com/events.
Local Takeover V2.0, hip-hop, with Austin Howell, Prestplay, Captain Go Hard, Zig-Zvck, Vann Demand, DJ 6ix 9ne and more. Doors 8 p.m., Jazz-Funk Connection, 2355 Platte Place, tinyurl.com/jfc-28th.
Melange Duo, flute/guitar. 6 p.m., Black Forest Bistro, blackforestbistro.com.
Charlie Milo Band, multi-genre. 8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, manitouarmadilloranch.com/events.
Nikki Z, pop rock. 9 p.m., Cleats Bar & Grill West, facebook.com/CleatsBar.
Susan Rissman with Kj Braithwaite,jazz/folk/rock. 8 p.m., BLUE at Red Gravy, redgravyco.com.
Stubby Shillelaghs, Irish. 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s, facebook.com/Quinnspub.
Tool, prog rock. 7:30 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, broadmoorworldarena.com/events.
saturday, 1/29
Colorado Springs Philharmonic, classical, Beethoven Piano Concertos 1, 2, 4; Mari Kodama, piano. 7:30 p.m., ENT Center for the Arts, csphilharmonic.org.
Deadpan,punk rock. 6:30 p.m., CR23 Bombshelter, tinyurl.com/pueblo-cr23.
Family Elephant, rock. 8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, manitouarmadilloranch.com/events.
Flash Cadillac, traditional rock. 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, stargazerstheatre.com.
Futuristic, hip-hop/rap, with Michael Minelli, Chris Rivers, Oswin Benjamin, Denzil Porter. 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Get The Axe, math prog metal, withTovenaar, Arctic Origins. 8 p.m., Triple Nickel, facebook.com/triplenickeltavern.
Gimme Gimme Disco,disco. 8 p.m., Black Sheep, blacksheeprocks.com.
Rhett Haney, country. 8 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon, thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
The Brandon Henderson Band, acoustic/alternative rock. 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s, facebook.com/Quinnspub.
Dina Hollingsworth, flute. 8 p.m., BLUE at Red Gravy, redgravyco.com.
Melange Duo, flute/guitar. 6 p.m., Black Forest Bistro, blackforestbistro.com.
Narrow Gauge, country/classic rock. 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, bootbarnhall.com.
Nina Sofia, rock/soul/folk acoustic. 8 p.m., COATI Uprise, coatiuprise.com/events.
The West Side Rhythm Kings, blues. 7:30 p.m., Back East Bar & Grill - Briargate, facebook.com/Westsiderhythmkings.
Sunday, 1/30
George Whitesell, guitar/vocal. 7 p.m., BLUE at Red Gravy, redgravyco.com.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic, classical, Beethoven Piano Concertos 1, 2, 4; Mari Kodama, piano. 2:30 p.m., ENT Center for the Arts, csphilharmonic.org.
Tuesday, 2/1
CANCELED. Pop Evil,rock. 7 p.m., Black Sheep, blacksheeprocks.com.
Wednesday, 2/2
Tiny Tomboy,indie rock, with Seeking The Sun, PRIMOSEAT. 7 p.m., Black Sheep, blacksheeprocks.com.
KARAOKE
Fritzy’s, Wednesdays, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fritzysbar.
Tony’s Bar, Wednesdays, 9 p.m., tonysdowntownbar.com/events.
Thunder & Buttons, Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m., thunderandbuttons.com.
Boot Barn Hall, Friday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, bootbarnhall.com.
Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, Saturdays, 6 p.m., bicycleresort.com.
Vultures, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., vulturesrocks.com.
Open Mics & Jams
Jives Coffee Lounge, open mic, Wednesdays, 6 p.m., jivescoffeelounge.com/Events.htm.
Kinfolks, open mic, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 719-418-6180.
Trails End Taproom, open bluegrass jam, Sundays, 3 p.m., trailsendtaproom.com.
Armadillo Ranch, jam circle, Mondays, 7 p.m., manitouarmadilloranch.com/events.
Fritzy’s,open mic, Mondays, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fritzysbar.
Vultures, open mic, Mondays, 6 p.m., vulturesrocks.com.
The Gold Room,blues jam, Tuesdays, 7 p.m., facebook.com/goldroomlive.
The Pub, open mic, Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m., The Pub, acebook.com/ThePubcos.
