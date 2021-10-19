Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 20
Chicano Batman with Inner Wave, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 21
KBong,Black Sheep, Oct. 21
Moneybagg Yo, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 21
Primus with Wolfmother and Black Mountain, Mission Ballroom, Oct. 21-22
Drowning Pool,Sunshine Studios, Oct. 22
Gasoline Lollipops, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 22
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, Oct. 22
Stupid Kids: An Alkaline Trio Tribute, Black Sheep, Oct. 22
Bleachers with CLAUD, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 23
The Good Kind, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Oct. 23
Josh Rouse,Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, Oct. 23
Sol & Sam Lochow,Black Sheep, Oct. 23
Tech N9ne,Sunshine Studios outdoor show, Oct. 23
Doll Skin with Gymshorts, Black Sheep, Oct. 24
Golden Dawn Arkestra, Black Sheep, Oct. 26
Eyes Set to Kill, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 27
We Came as Romans, Oriental Theater, Denver, Oct. 27
Moonshine Bandits with Chute Nine, Charlie Farley and Long Cut, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 29
Devotchka Halloween Masquerade Ball,Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Oct. 29-30
311,Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 30
Jarrod Gipson, Black Sheep, Oct. 30
Fighting the Phoenix, Black Sheep, Oct. 31
Lotus,Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 31
Cory Branan, Lulu’s Downstairs, Nov. 3
Winnetka Bowling League with Gayle, Black Sheep, Nov. 3
Band of Horses, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 4
Devin the Dude, with D-Stylz & High Key, Black Sheep, Nov. 4
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me,Black Sheep, Nov. 5
Puddle of Mudd, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 5
Ana Popovic, Stargazers, Nov. 6
The Backseat Lovers,Black Sheep, Nov. 6
Dream Theater, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Nov. 6
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 6
Wood Belly,Boulder Theater, Boulder, Nov. 6
Hemlock, Roxy Theatre, Denver, Nov. 7
For King & Country, Broadmoor Arena, Nov. 9
The Wrecks, Black Sheep, Nov. 10
Every Time I Die, Black Sheep, Nov. 12
Ley Lines, Lulu’s Downstairs, Nov. 12
Infamous Stringdusters, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 12
Satori, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Nov. 12
Julien Baker, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Nov. 13
Tantric, Black Sheep, Nov. 13
The Emo Night Tour, Black Sheep, Nov. 14
Volumes, Black Sheep, Nov. 16
Evanescence with Halestorm, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Nov. 18
David Nail with Karissa Ella,Grizzly Rose, Denver, Nov. 19
The Last Waltz Revisited, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Nov. 19
Liquid Stranger, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 19-20
Heartless Bastards, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Nov. 20
David Wilcox, Swallow Hill Music Association, Denver, Nov. 21
Grayscale, Black Sheep, Nov. 22
Whitney Peyton, Black Sheep, Nov. 23
Crazy Town with Green Jelly, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 24
KrashKarma, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 27
Beabadoobee with Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS,Summit Music Hall, Denver, Dec. 1
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin, Pikes Peak Center, Dec. 2
Chvrches, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Dec. 8
Chvrches,Boulder Theater, Boulder, Dec. 9
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe with Turkuaz, Mission Ballroom, Dec. 11
Pamlico Sound, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Dec. 11
Lacuna, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Dec. 17
The Toasters, Black Sheep, Dec. 17
CVPTVGON, Fox Theatre, Boulder, Jan. 8, 2022
Carlos Vives, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Jan. 15, 2022
Bury Mia with hellocentral, The Losers Club and Dayshaper, Fox Theatre, Boulder, Jan 22, 2022
Ghost with Twin Temple, Volbeat, Ball Arena, Denver, Feb. 2, 2022
El Ten Eleven, Black Sheep, Feb. 3, 2022
Kacey Musgraves, Ball Arena, Denver, Feb 16, 2022
The War on Drugs, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Feb. 18, 2022
Andy Grammer, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Feb. 22, 2022
Nile with I AM, Oriental Theater, Denver, Feb 22, 2022
Hiss Golden Messenger, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 4-5, 2022
Jackie Greene with Anders Osborne, Boulder Theater, Boulder, March 6, 2022
Celine Dion, Ball Arena, Denver, March 9, 2022
Billie Eilish, Ball Arena, Denver, March 19, 2022
Circle Jerks, Ogden Theatre, Denver, March 19, 2022
Shawn James, Cervantes’ Other Side, Boulder, March 22, 2022
John Mayer, Ball Arena, Denver, March 27, 2022
Delta Sleep with Gender Roles, Marquis Theater, Denver, March 29, 2022
Tyler, the Creator with Kali Uchis, Ball Arena, Denver, March 29, 2022
Ministry with The Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, Mission Ballroom, Denver, April 10, 2022
Mogwai, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 15, 2022
Twisted Insane, Sunshine Studios, April 23, 2022
James Arthur, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 28, 2022
Henry Rollins, Stargazers, May 7, 2022
Elder Island, Fox Theatre, Boulder, May 21, 2022
The Hold Steady, Bluebird Theater, Denver, June 16-18, 2022
Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 21, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers with Thundercat and Haim, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, July 23, 2022