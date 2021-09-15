Durand Jones & The Indications,Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 16
Karla Bonoff with Nina Gerber, Stargazers, Sept. 16
Powerman 5000, Black Sheep, Sept. 16
St. Vincent, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Sept. 16
The Eagles, Ball Arena, Denver, Sept. 16 & 18
Herbie Hancock, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, Sept. 17
Kenny G, Pikes Peak Center, Sept. 17
Lee Brice with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, Weidner Field, Sept. 17
Red Mountain Boys, Stargazers, Sept. 17
Through the Roots, Black Sheep, Sept. 17
Two Tails, Lulu’s Downstairs, Sept. 17
Greensky Bluegrass, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 17-19
Rickie Lee Jones, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Sept. 18
Bachman Cummings, Pikes Peak Center, Sept. 19
Teenage Bottlerocket, Black Sheep, Sept. 19
Khruangbin, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 20
Tame Impala, Ball Arena, Denver, Sept. 20
Skerryvore, Stargazers, Sept. 23
The Expendables with Ballyhoo! and Tunnel Vision, Black Sheep, Sept. 24
Summerland Tour with Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus and Everclear, Levitt Pavilion, Denver, Sept. 24
Jukebox the Ghost, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 25
Van Morrison, Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, Sept. 25
Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ball Arena, Denver, Sept. 27
Scotty McCreery, Weidner Field, Sept. 30
Kingston Trio, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 1
The Marias, Black Sheep, Oct. 1
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, Mission Ballroom Outdoors, Denver, Oct. 1
The New Mastersounds, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 1-2
Avatar,Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 2
The California Honeydrops with Valerie June,Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 2
Danny Duncan, Black Sheep, Oct. 2
Texas Hippie Coalition, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 2
The Menzingers, Black Sheep, Oct. 3
See the full list at csindy.com.
Ratboys with Wild Pink, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 4
Flaw, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 5
Skillet with Adelitas Way, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 5
The Offspring, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 6
The Samples,Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 8
Dave Matthews, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, Oct. 8-9
Matisyahu, Black Sheep, Oct. 8-9
Nordista Freeze with Future Crib, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 9
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 10-11
cleopatrick, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 11
The Small Glories, eTown Hall, Boulder, Oct. 13
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Black Sheep, Oct. 14
Lane 8, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 14-15
Billy Strings, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 14-17
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Oct. 15
Tasha Cobbs, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 15
Cold, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 16
Freddie Jackson, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 16
From Ashes to New, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 17
Otep with The World Over, Black Sheep, Oct. 17
Jungle, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 19
Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 20
Chicano Batman with Inner Wave, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 21
KBong,Black Sheep, Oct. 21
Moneybagg Yo, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 21
Primus with Wolfmother and Black Mountain, Mission Ballroom, Oct. 21-22
Drowning Pool,Sunshine Studios, Oct. 22
Gasoline Lollipops, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 22
Josh Rouse,Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, Oct. 23
Sol & Sam Lochow,Black Sheep, Oct. 23
Tech N9ne,Sunshine Studios outdoor show, Oct. 23
Doll Skin with Gymshorts, Black Sheep, Oct. 24
Eyes Set to Kill, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 27
We Came as Romans, Oriental Theater, Denver, Oct. 27
Moonshine Bandits with Chute Nine, Charlie Farley and Long Cut, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 29
Devotchka Halloween Masquerade Ball,Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Oct. 29-30
311,Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 30
Fighting the Phoenix, Black Sheep, Oct. 31
Lotus,Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 31
Cory Branan, Lulu’s Downstairs, Nov. 3
Band of Horses, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 4
Devin the Dude,Black Sheep, Nov. 4
Puddle of Mudd, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 5
Ana Popovic, Stargazers, Nov. 6
Dream Theater, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Nov. 6
For King & Country, Broadmoor Arena, Nov. 9
Infamous Stringdusters, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 12
Volumes, Black Sheep, Nov. 16
David Nail with Karissa Ella,Grizzly Rose, Denver, Nov. 19
The Last Waltz Revisited, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Nov. 19
Liquid Stranger, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 19-20
Heartless Bastards, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Nov. 20
Grayscale, Black Sheep, Nov. 22
Crazy Town with Green Jelly, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 24
KrashKarma, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 27
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin, Pikes Peak Center, Dec. 2
Chvrches, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Dec. 8
Chvrches,Boulder Theater, Boulder, Dec. 9
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe with Turkuaz, Mission Ballroom, Dec. 11
The Toasters, Black Sheep, Dec. 17
Carlos Vives, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Jan. 15, 2022
El Ten Eleven, Black Sheep, Feb. 3, 2022
The War on Drugs, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Feb. 18, 2022
Hiss Golden Messenger, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 4-5, 2022
Celine Dion, Ball Arena, Denver, March 9, 2022
Billie Eilish, Ball Arena, Denver, March 19, 2022
John Mayer, Ball Arena, Denver, March 27, 2022
Mogwai, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 15, 2022
Twisted Insane, Sunshine Studios, April 23, 2022
The Hold Steady, Bluebird Theater, Denver, June 16-18, 2022
Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 21, 2022