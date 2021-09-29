Scotty McCreery, Weidner Field, Sept. 30
Kingston Trio, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 1
The Marias, Black Sheep, Oct. 1
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, Mission Ballroom Outdoors, Denver, Oct. 1
The New Mastersounds, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 1-2
Avatar,Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 2
The California Honeydrops with Valerie June,Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 2
Danny Duncan, Black Sheep, Oct. 2
Texas Hippie Coalition, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 2
The Menzingers, Black Sheep, Oct. 3
Indigo De Souza, Globe Hall, Denver, Oct. 4
Ratboys with Wild Pink, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 4
Flaw, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 5
Skillet with Adelitas Way, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 5
The Offspring, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 6
City Morgue, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 8
The Samples,Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 8
Dave Matthews, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, Oct. 8-9
Matisyahu, Black Sheep, Oct. 8-9
Nordista Freeze with Future Crib, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 9
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 10-11
cleopatrick, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 11
Knocked Loose, Black Sheep, Oct. 12
The Small Glories, eTown Hall, Boulder, Oct. 13
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Black Sheep, Oct. 14
Lane 8, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 14-15
Billy Strings, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 14-17
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Oct. 15
Tasha Cobbs, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 15
Cold, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 16
Freddie Jackson, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 16
From Ashes to New, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 17
Otep with The World Over, Black Sheep, Oct. 17
Jungle, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 19
Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 20
Chicano Batman with Inner Wave, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 21
KBong,Black Sheep, Oct. 21
Moneybagg Yo, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 21
Primus with Wolfmother and Black Mountain, Mission Ballroom, Oct. 21-22
Drowning Pool,Sunshine Studios, Oct. 22
Gasoline Lollipops, Lulu’s Downstairs, Oct. 22
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, Oct. 22
Josh Rouse,Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, Oct. 23
Sol & Sam Lochow,Black Sheep, Oct. 23
Tech N9ne,Sunshine Studios outdoor show, Oct. 23
Doll Skin with Gymshorts, Black Sheep, Oct. 24
Eyes Set to Kill, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 27
We Came as Romans, Oriental Theater, Denver, Oct. 27
Moonshine Bandits with Chute Nine, Charlie Farley and Long Cut, Sunshine Studios, Oct. 29
Devotchka Halloween Masquerade Ball,Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Oct. 29-30
311,Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 30
Fighting the Phoenix, Black Sheep, Oct. 31
Lotus,Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 31
Cory Branan, Lulu’s Downstairs, Nov. 3
Band of Horses, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 4
Devin the Dude,Black Sheep, Nov. 4
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me,Black Sheep, Nov. 5
Puddle of Mudd, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 5
Ana Popovic, Stargazers, Nov. 6
Dream Theater, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Nov. 6
Hemlock, Roxy Theatre, Denver, Nov. 7
For King & Country, Broadmoor Arena, Nov. 9
Infamous Stringdusters, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 12
Satori, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Nov. 12
The Emo Night Tour, Black Sheep, Nov. 14
Volumes, Black Sheep, Nov. 16
Evanescence with Halestorm, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Nov. 18
David Nail with Karissa Ella,Grizzly Rose, Denver, Nov. 19
The Last Waltz Revisited, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Nov. 19
Liquid Stranger, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 19-20
Heartless Bastards, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Nov. 20
Grayscale, Black Sheep, Nov. 22
Whitney Peyton, Black Sheep, Nov. 23
Crazy Town with Green Jelly, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 24
KrashKarma, Sunshine Studios, Nov. 27
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin, Pikes Peak Center, Dec. 2
Chvrches, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Dec. 8
Chvrches,Boulder Theater, Boulder, Dec. 9
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe with Turkuaz, Mission Ballroom, Dec. 11
The Toasters, Black Sheep, Dec. 17
Carlos Vives, Bellco Theatre, Denver, Jan. 15, 2022
Ghost with Twin Temple, Volbeat, Ball Arena, Denver, Feb. 2, 2022
El Ten Eleven, Black Sheep, Feb. 3, 2022
Kacey Musgraves, Ball Arena, Denver, Feb 16, 2022
The War on Drugs, Mission Ballroom, Denver, Feb. 18, 2022
Hiss Golden Messenger, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 4-5, 2022
Jackie Greene with Anders Osborne, Boulder Theater, Boulder, March 6, 2022
Celine Dion, Ball Arena, Denver, March 9, 2022
Billie Eilish, Ball Arena, Denver, March 19, 2022
John Mayer, Ball Arena, Denver, March 27, 2022
Delta Sleep with Gender Roles, Marquis Theater, Denver, March 29, 2022
Mogwai, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, April 15, 2022
Twisted Insane, Sunshine Studios, April 23, 2022
James Arthur, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 28, 2022
The Hold Steady, Bluebird Theater, Denver, June 16-18, 2022
Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 21, 2022