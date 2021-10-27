In the wake of local 1990s indie bands that broke nationally, such as The Auto-No and Blowhole, are near-forgotten artists defined only by demo tapes. Danny Stewart, a member of two such bands, is out to change that. A limited split LP of Idle Hands and Night Gallery has hit the racks at What’s Left Records, pressed on Pete’s 9mm Rec hords label. Stewart played bass for both bands, with Chris Coughlin (formerly of Auto-No) providing guitar and vocals, and Bryan Williams serving as drummer.
The five songs by Idle Hands, originally released as the Vague cassette, display a strident and exuberant treble-guitar style in the manner of REM or early Guided by Voices. Night Gallery’s four tracks on the flip side offer a more lo-fi esthetic and a slightly darker edge. While Coughlin provides vocals for both bands, he uses a distinctly different style for each. The split LP will be followed in 2022 by a compilation of underground Colorado Springs bands covering 1983-93. Stewart is dredging up work by bands that is more than merely worthy; it was quite good.
Also New & Noteworthy
Sleigh Bells, Texis (Mom + Pop) – Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller have been cranking out overdriven beats as Sleigh Bells since 2010, as detractors hiss from the sidelines that the Brooklyn duo is bound to start repeating itself. You won’t find repetition here, only 11 unique tracks using odd chord progressions and electronic samples. The best tracks, like “SWEET75” and “Rosary,” rely on strategic silences and understatement to avoid the steamroller effect of a beat that just won’t stop.
BadBadNotGood, Talk Memory (XL Recordings) – When a band is said to move from funky exuberance to orchestral swirl, it might be the kiss of death to many, but for Toronto jazz ensemble BadBadNotGood, such an evolution works in unexpected ways. Titles of the nine tracks of this instrumental album suggest a muse on language and symbolism, but the best ones like “Signal from the Noise” and “Talk Meaning” can be enjoyed as subtle and accessible jazz. Avid fans will say this work is the equal of epic 1970s jazz albums. The lush orchestration and lack of improvisation elements might make that too strong a claim, but this is definitely BadBadNotGood’s best album.