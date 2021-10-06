When Dar Williams visited Colorado Springs in 2018, her Fine Arts Center concert was as much about her new book on community planning as on her 2015 studio album Emerald. In short, it’s been a while. But the bard of New York’s Hudson Valley has been writing and collecting newer gems, and I’ll Meet You Here (Renew/BMG) is her finest work this century. Tracks like “Magical Thinking” and “Time Be My Friend’ make the listener’s breathing stop, and with her famous alto breathy cry in “Little Town,” she can bring even the hardest of hearts to the edge without sounding the slightest bit maudlin.
Williams no doubt recognizes that she’s known as much for writing on urban planning and the craft of songwriting as for being a folk singer, and seems to take that in stride. Somehow singer-songwriter mega-fame has eluded her through her dozen albums, but the songs here are all about Zen acceptance. Williams is 54 now, and she’s confident enough to end this exceptional album with a rework of her 1993 song “You’re Aging Well.”
Also New & Noteworthy
Various Artists, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico (Verve) – Tribute albums are all too common these days and analyses of Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground are particularly overdone. But this rework of VU’s “Banana Album,” coinciding with an Apple TV+ documentary, is hard to pass up. Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen giving us a duet of “Femme Fatale,” King Princess covering “There She Goes Again,” the elusive Michael Stipe singing a reverent “Sunday Morning.” Even those who are tired of dissecting Velvet Underground need to hear these pop stars reinventing the banana.
The Vaccines, Back in Love City (Super Easy/AWAL Recordings) – This London indie-rock ensemble is often labeled post-punk, but they’re like a happier take on New Order, exuberantly belting out dance anthems. This fifth album is an ode to the U.S. and a concept album of sorts. It imagines a dystopian city, where kids just want to have fun in the ruins, in tracks like “Headphones Baby” and “XCT.” The songs often are so sparkly as to almost sound robotic, But hey, not everything needs to be analog.