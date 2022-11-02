PAIsland.jpg

This ain’t no Mudd Club or C.B.G.B., as the Talking Heads once put it, but David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar’s “Theater of the Mind” is about as close as you’ll get to the art-for-art’s-sake vibe of Lower East Side performance spaces in late-’70s Manhattan.

Situated in a repurposed 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Denver’s York Street Yards, the 75-minute experience is all about multimedia immersion. Audiences of 16 people at a time are led through a series of rooms where they participate in neuroscience experiments that are intended to raise questions about identity, perception and the mind-blowing inner mysteries of the brain. (Actually, this is starting to sound more like Andy Warhol’s “Exploding Plastic Inevitable,” but let’s keep moving.)

The production will also include new music composed by Byrne, as well as stories that draw upon the two artists’ own lives. If all of this sounds a bit vague, you can hear Byrne talk all about it, in a “stop making sense” kind of way, in the latest Radiolab podcast. Sample quote: “You can’t really be embodied in a Barbie doll.”

“Theater of the Mind” runs through Dec. 18, with groups being admitted at 15-minute intervals, which means you’ll need to go online and reserve your “start time” in advance. Kind of like a museum... A museum of the mind!

From the Radiolab podcast: A rockstar and a neuroscientist walk onto a stage...

It all started when the rockstar David Byrne did a Freaky-Friday-like body-swap with a Barbie Doll. That’s what inspired him — along with his collaborator Mala Gaonkar — to transform a 15,000 square-foot warehouse in Denver, Colorado into a brainy funhouse known as the Theater of the Mind.

This episode, co-Host Latif Nasser moderates a live conversation between Byrne and Neuroscientist Thalia Wheatley at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The trio talk about how we don’t see what we think we see, don’t hear what we think we hear, and don’t know what we think we know, but also how all that… might actually be a good thing.

Special thanks to Charlie Miller and everyone else at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Emily Simoness and everyone else at the Arbutus Foundation, Boen Wang, and Heather Radke.

Photo illustration Anna Rascouët-Paz.

Video by Kim Nowacki.

Music Editor

Bill Forman is the music and film editor of the Colorado Springs Indy, as well as the former editor of Tower Pulse Magazine and news editor for the Sacramento News & Review.