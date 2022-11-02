This ain’t no Mudd Club or C.B.G.B., as the Talking Heads once put it, but David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar’s “Theater of the Mind” is about as close as you’ll get to the art-for-art’s-sake vibe of Lower East Side performance spaces in late-’70s Manhattan.
Situated in a repurposed 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Denver’s York Street Yards, the 75-minute experience is all about multimedia immersion. Audiences of 16 people at a time are led through a series of rooms where they participate in neuroscience experiments that are intended to raise questions about identity, perception and the mind-blowing inner mysteries of the brain. (Actually, this is starting to sound more like Andy Warhol’s “Exploding Plastic Inevitable,” but let’s keep moving.)
The production will also include new music composed by Byrne, as well as stories that draw upon the two artists’ own lives. If all of this sounds a bit vague, you can hear Byrne talk all about it, in a “stop making sense” kind of way, in the latest Radiolab podcast. Sample quote: “You can’t really be embodied in a Barbie doll.”
“Theater of the Mind” runs through Dec. 18, with groups being admitted at 15-minute intervals, which means you’ll need to go online and reserve your “start time” in advance. Kind of like a museum... A museum of the mind!