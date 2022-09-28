Since Chris Walla left Death Cab for Cutie in 2016, Seattle fans watched with trepidation to see if the wound might be fatal like Bill Berry’s departure from REM when the band limped to its 2011 breakup. Death Cab lyricist Ben Gibbard makes sure that doesn’t happen in Asphalt Meadows (Atlantic), where insistent drums and basslines prevent any soft fades. Producer John Congleton is responsible for keeping the band’s edge, but it’s Gibbard’s writing that preserves the peaks. In “Rand McNally,” for example, he manages to fuse “whiskey, Twizzlers, and Old Testament verses.”
Gibbard reminds fans throughout that it’s been 20 years since the emo days of Transatlanticism, and he displays more bitter resignation than willful regret, in tunes like the title track and “I Don’t Know How I Survive.” Being a Seattle indie band that remains vital in 2022 takes a lot of resilience, and Gibbard and company deliver it here in plentiful portions.
Also New & Noteworthy
The Mars Volta, s/t (Clouds Hill) – Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala move between the punky At the Drive-In and the progressive Mars Volta with ease, and since the Drive-In revival ended in 2018, it was past time for Mars Volta to return from its 2011 hiatus. But this new self-titled work sounds like neither band. Instead, the duo and bandmates offer 14 crisp and punchy pop tunes with Latinx rhythms and plain-speaking lyrics. Some want to christen this Album of the Year, but Cedric’s falsetto here is more repetitious than in the longer progressive tunes of the past — in fact, sounding at times like Adam Levine of Maroon 5. That probably was not the intended effect.
Jesca Hoop, Order of Romance (Memphis Industries) – With each album, multi-instrumentalist and Sam Beam collaborator Hoop is more experimental and vulnerable, and this album describing varieties of love from teen years to adulthood is stunning. Horn ensembles, Pan pipes and plucked strings open the album with “Sudden Light,” while the horns find a regular groove in the confessional “I Was Just 14.” By the time Hoop moves to counter-choirs in “Like I Am Time,” it is obvious she is one of the most daring pop composers still evolving new work.