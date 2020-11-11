There is no better time than now for metal music. Death, destruction and overall bleak times; pair that with thundering drums and walls of amplifiers and you’ve got yourself some material! Several bands locally have been releasing new work lately, and it’s all worth a listen.
Outerworldis the new six-song album from Colorado Springs stoner doom rockers Sun of Grey. This three-piece delivers so much sound that it’s both crushing and melodic at the same time. It’s a perfect blend, twisted up, and smoked into a transcendent listening experience. The album was recorded in between fall of 2019 and spring of 2020, and a majority of the album was self-recorded by the band at their practice space, while most of the rhythm section was recorded by Jamie Hillyer from Module Overload. “The real magic happened when Matt Qualls came on board to mix and master the album from his studio in Memphis, Tennessee,” says Sun of Grey bassist/vocalist Freddy Allen.
The current times and world events were a perfect inspiration to get Outerworld out.
“We were deep into the recording process when COVID hit, so our only thoughts were to try and get it done while we had the extra downtime,” explains Allen. “Like most bands, we had a really great summer lined up until it all fell apart. Now more than ever we need to keep the dream alive. Things are much different and no one knows what the future holds for music or musicians, but we’ll never stop playing as long as someone wants to hear our music.”
You can find this awesome record, that is reminiscent of bands like Black Sabbath and Sleep on vinyl, CD, and streaming online. For more info, go to, sunofgrey.com
If you are into the full-on assault of metal, look no further than the latest from local death metal dudes Crotalus. Their punishing new EP, The Practice of Burial, was also self-recorded, with the exception of drums which were tracked with Pete Gonzalez, at Mindsnare Studios in Brighton, Colorado. The opening song “Empire of Nothing” starts with a misanthropic movie sample, followed by blast beats and shrieking guitars. For a moment, I thought the guitarists were blocks of cheddar cheese, because they SHRED!! Fans of fast and heavy should check out this new EP that will be available on all streaming services and CD on Nov. 22.
In the more progressive realm of rock, Colorado Springs prog-rock outfit Get The Axe just released a new album titled St. Adalia and the Birth of Cerberus. This five-song EP is a concept album, following the birth of a fictional revolutionary movement: the Cerberus Rebellion. It is both progressive and melodic. If you are a fan of bands like Coheed & Cambria and My Chemical Romance, this will be right up your alley. It was recorded locally at Drop D studios with Russell Holck. You can stream the album now on Spotify.
While metal is often associated with loud electric instruments, it is also in the attitude. Just ask 719’s favorite bluegrass hunks Tejon Street Corner Thieves, the band that drinks enough whiskey to be deemed “metal as hell.” They just released a stripped-down, two-piece acoustic album called The Monarch Sessions. This album marks their second release with Liars Club Records, the new label headed by murder folk icon Amigo The Devil. This album is special and different from most because, along with the album, they also released the live videos of each song on YouTube. You can stream The Monarch Sessions on all major platforms, or you can purchase the physical CD at flailrecords.com.
This should give you enough music to chew on until our next delicious serving of Reverb next week. Stay safe, and don’t forget to crank all of these new releases up loud!